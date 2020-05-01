TEXAS: Park Ranger Pushed Into Water After Telling Group to Socially Distance (WATCH)

A park-goer in Austin was arrested Thursday after pushing a ranger into the water in response to a warning to stay six feet apart.

The Statesman reports: Police temporarily closed down Commons Ford Metropolitan Park due the overcrowding after that incident, and the crowds left without any issues, Berry said. The ranger was standing on a dock at the park — which is in West Austin along Lake Austin — speaking to a group of people who were, according to an arrest affidavit, illegally drinking and smoking around 5 p.m. Brandon Hicks, 25, approached the ranger from behind and pushed him into Lake Austin, the affidavit says. A video of the incident was posted Thursday night on the website Reddit. In the video, the park ranger can be heard telling park-goers to social distance.

More from KXAN-TV: A video shared on social media appears to shows the ranger speaking to the crowd and asking them to keep six feet of distance between them to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The video then shows a man run up and push him, sending both men into the water. The suspect then climbs out of the lake and runs off. … According to the arrested affidavit, police responded to the call around 4:54 p.m. Thursday and were sent to Commons Ford Park. The ranger reported he had been trying to disperse a crowd of people who were unlawfully smoking and drinking in the park, police say. “Brandon’s intentional and reckless action could have caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least 3 feet of water where he could have drowned to death,” the affidavit said.

Watch it below.