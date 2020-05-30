Trump Threatens DC Protesters with ‘Ominous Weapons, Vicious Dogs’ as Rage Over George Floyd Death Prompts White House Lockdown

Donald Trump threatened DC demonstrators, outraged by the murder of George Floyd, with “ominous weapons” and “vicious dogs” after the White House went into lockdown amid nationwide protests over the unarmed black man’s death. Floyd’s death sparked protests in more than 30 U.S. cities on Friday night.

Outside of the White House constant echo of “I CANT BREATHE” from protestors in Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/IYuzXLZm3e — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) May 29, 2020

Live look of the George Floyd protest outside of the White House pic.twitter.com/9SXx7EADVy May 29, 2020

CBS News reports: “he White House was locked down on Friday evening as around 200 people gathered in front of the White House. Protesters pulled away the barricades that separated them from the White House. The Secret Service restored the barricades back in their place once they were knocked down, but it became almost a game, CBS News’ Fin Gomez reported.”

Said Trump in a flurry of tweets on Saturday morning: “Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone……..got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would……..have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. ‘We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and……..good practice.’ As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice!”

Trump later praised the Secret Service: “The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???”

