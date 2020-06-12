Anti-Gay Activists Sue D.C. Mayor Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Outside White House

Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser trolled President Donald Trump by commissioning a “Black Lives Matter’ mural on 16th Street outside the White House.

Now, three Christian extremists who also specialize in anti-LGBT litigation — Rich Penkoski, Chris Sevier and Tex Christopher — are suing Bowser over the mural.

Penkoski’s Warriors for Christ is listed as an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Sevier is perhaps best known for filing anti-gay marriage lawsuits in several states in which he argued he should have the right to marry his computer. And Christopher, of the so-called Special Forces of Liberty, previously sued the city of Houston in an effort to ban Drag Queen Storytime at public libraries.

In their lawsuit against Bowser, they argue that by commissioning the Black Lives Matter mural, the mayor violated the First Amendment by establishing a religion.

“Defendant Bowser’s paramount objective was to convey to the Plaintiffs and all other taxpayers the Black Lives Matter cult, which is a denominational sect of the religion of Secular Humanism, is the favored religion of the city and the Nation and that another who disagrees with their gospel narrative is a second class citizen,” the suit states. “The Black Lives Matter banner conveys that black people are the favored race of the city of DC, which is of course a racist contention floated by a racist Democrat who persistently refuses to think logically.”

More from the Friendly Atheist: And, no surprise here, they want the courts to force Bowser to replace the “banner” (it’s not a banner, it’s a mural) with three banners saying “Blue Lives Matter” (for cops), “Green Lives Matter” (for the National Guard), and “All Lives Matter” (for ignorant white people… or, as they call it, to promote “a secular self-evident all inclusive truth claim”). As for Black Lives Matter Plaza, that must also be renamed… or else the plaintiffs want to rename a similar street with “Jesus is the answer Plaza.” Maybe you’re thinking this will get thrown out because #BlackLivesMatter isn’t a religion. BUT WAIT! The plaintiffs say they can list the religion’s beliefs, including the tenet that “Black lives do not matter to the Black Lives Matter cult unless a black person was killed by a white police officer in the line of duty.”

Read the full lawsuit here.