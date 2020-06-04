Barack Obama, Drew Brees, Vegas Casinos, Dan Patrick, Ahmaud Arbery, Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, Rubber Bullets, Keke Palmer, Karamo Brown, Switzerland: HOT LINKS

ICYMI: Barack Obama gave a presidential address about the George Floyd protests

‘HE CAN SLEEP WELL AT NIGHT!’: Trump strongly hints at pardon of political adviser Roger Stone

No. Roger was a victim of a corrupt and illegal Witch Hunt, one which will go down as the greatest political crime in history. He can sleep well at night! https://t.co/HHg24tcZrx June 4, 2020

OF COURSE HE DOES: Trump plans military flyover at Mount Rushmore on July 3

HORRIFIC: Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery the N-Word as He Lay Dying on the Ground: Witness

‘BEST DAY EVER’: Gamblers flock to downtown Las Vegas on first night of casino reopenings

WTF: Philadelphia Inquirer reporters skip work after paper publishes ‘buildings matter, too’ headline

POTENTIALLY LETHAL: What are rubber bullets? Weapons used on George Floyd protesters can maim and kill

In case you are wondering, this is the size of a rubber bullet. I saw these all over the ground in LA. pic.twitter.com/hbHX33WBIO — Tamara Dhia (@tamaradhia) June 1, 2020

NO SAINT: Drew Brees Issues Apology for Kneeling Comments, Acknowledges He Was ‘Insensitive’ & ‘Lacked Awareness’

Malcolm Jenkins emotional on his IG on new/old teammate Drew Brees' comments



"We need help"



“I considered you a friend. I looked up to you. You’re someone I had a great deal of respect for.

But sometimes you should shut the f*** up”



(NSFW)

🎥 @MalcolmJenkins pic.twitter.com/4UxEJKXxM3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 3, 2020

DYNASIA CLARK: Black lesbian South Carolina teen not allowed to walk in graduation ceremony for not wearing dress

FINALLY: Virginia governor announces removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue

‘YOU F–KED UP’: Rudy Giuliani Goes Barking Mad At Piers Morgan

‘WE NEED YOU’: Keke Palmer Kept It Real With The National Guard At The Hollywood Black Lives Matter March

Watch all of this. pic.twitter.com/YHq0QhXrnw — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) June 2, 2020

LOVE WILL WIN: Swiss gays hope for marriage equality ahead of parliamentary vote

KARAMO BROWN: Queer Eye Star Calls Out Racism in LGBT+ Community. “Yeah, you might have had a struggle because you’re gay, but white privilege still exists.”

PANDERIN’ DAN: Texas Lieutenant Governor Says America Must ‘Turn to God’ to End Racism Amid George Floyd Protests

PRIDE MONTH: 8 LGBTQ Couples in Entertainment Tell Their Love Stories

THURSDAY THIRST: Alexander Arturo Ortega Borja