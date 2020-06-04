Barack Obama, Drew Brees, Vegas Casinos, Dan Patrick, Ahmaud Arbery, Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, Rubber Bullets, Keke Palmer, Karamo Brown, Switzerland: HOT LINKS

ICYMI: Barack Obama gave a presidential address about the George Floyd protests
‘HE CAN SLEEP WELL AT NIGHT!’: Trump strongly hints at pardon of political adviser Roger Stone
OF COURSE HE DOES: Trump plans military flyover at Mount Rushmore on July 3
HORRIFIC: Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery the N-Word as He Lay Dying on the Ground: Witness
‘BEST DAY EVER’: Gamblers flock to downtown Las Vegas on first night of casino reopenings
WTF: Philadelphia Inquirer reporters skip work after paper publishes ‘buildings matter, too’ headline
POTENTIALLY LETHAL: What are rubber bullets? Weapons used on George Floyd protesters can maim and kill
NO SAINT: Drew Brees Issues Apology for Kneeling Comments, Acknowledges He Was ‘Insensitive’ & ‘Lacked Awareness’
DYNASIA CLARK: Black lesbian South Carolina teen not allowed to walk in graduation ceremony for not wearing dress
FINALLY: Virginia governor announces removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue
‘YOU F–KED UP’: Rudy Giuliani Goes Barking Mad At Piers Morgan
‘WE NEED YOU’: Keke Palmer Kept It Real With The National Guard At The Hollywood Black Lives Matter March
LOVE WILL WIN: Swiss gays hope for marriage equality ahead of parliamentary vote
KARAMO BROWN: Queer Eye Star Calls Out Racism in LGBT+ Community. “Yeah, you might have had a struggle because you’re gay, but white privilege still exists.”
PANDERIN’ DAN: Texas Lieutenant Governor Says America Must ‘Turn to God’ to End Racism Amid George Floyd Protests
PRIDE MONTH: 8 LGBTQ Couples in Entertainment Tell Their Love Stories
THURSDAY THIRST: Alexander Arturo Ortega Borja
