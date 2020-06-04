Towleroad Gay News

Barack Obama, Drew Brees, Vegas Casinos, Dan Patrick, Ahmaud Arbery, Roger Stone, Rudy Giuliani, Rubber Bullets, Keke Palmer, Karamo Brown, Switzerland: HOT LINKS

ICYMI: Barack Obama gave a presidential address about the George Floyd protests

‘HE CAN SLEEP WELL AT NIGHT!’: Trump strongly hints at pardon of political adviser Roger Stone

OF COURSE HE DOES: Trump plans military flyover at Mount Rushmore on July 3

HORRIFIC: Travis McMichael Called Ahmaud Arbery the N-Word as He Lay Dying on the Ground: Witness

‘BEST DAY EVER’: Gamblers flock to downtown Las Vegas on first night of casino reopenings

WTF: Philadelphia Inquirer reporters skip work after paper publishes ‘buildings matter, too’ headline

POTENTIALLY LETHAL: What are rubber bullets? Weapons used on George Floyd protesters can maim and kill

NO SAINT: Drew Brees Issues Apology for Kneeling Comments, Acknowledges He Was ‘Insensitive’ & ‘Lacked Awareness’

DYNASIA CLARK: Black lesbian South Carolina teen not allowed to walk in graduation ceremony for not wearing dress

FINALLY: Virginia governor announces removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue

‘YOU F–KED UP’: Rudy Giuliani Goes Barking Mad At Piers Morgan

‘WE NEED YOU’: Keke Palmer Kept It Real With The National Guard At The Hollywood Black Lives Matter March

LOVE WILL WIN: Swiss gays hope for marriage equality ahead of parliamentary vote

KARAMO BROWN: Queer Eye Star Calls Out Racism in LGBT+ Community. “Yeah, you might have had a struggle because you’re gay, but white privilege still exists.”

PANDERIN’ DAN: Texas Lieutenant Governor Says America Must ‘Turn to God’ to End Racism Amid George Floyd Protests

PRIDE MONTH: 8 LGBTQ Couples in Entertainment Tell Their Love Stories

THURSDAY THIRST: Alexander Arturo Ortega Borja

