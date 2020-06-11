Biden: Trump Will Try to Steal the Election, But Military Would Escort President from White House: WATCH

Former Vice President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that President Donald Trump will try to steal the November election. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, also said if Trump refuses to leave office, as some fear, he’s confident military leaders would promptly escort the president out of the White House.

ICYMI, Biden on The Daily Show last night:



"My single greatest concern: This president's gonna try to steal this election."



"I promise you I'm absolutely convinced [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch." pic.twitter.com/e18h1k3OKc — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2020

“It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern,” Biden said in an interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. “This president is going to try to steal this election. This is the guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent — voting by mail — while he sits behind a desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

Noah also asked Biden if he’s thought about what would happen if he wins but Trump refuses to leave office.

“Yes, I have,” Biden said, before praising military leaders who’ve criticized Trump’s handling of the protests over George Floyd’s murder.

“I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump, and you have so many rank-and-file military personnel saying, ‘Whoa, we’re not a military state. This is not who we are,’” Biden said. “I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the Whtie House with great dispatch.”

More from the Washington Post: The remarks are some of Biden’s most forceful and far-reaching to date about the anxieties many Democrats feel about the potential for interference in November’s election. It is playing out amid concerns about ballot access, long lines to vote and how Americans will cast ballots if safety concerns over the novel coronavirus are still widespread. Two months ago, Biden said that Trump would attempt to delay the election, even though Trump doesn’t have the power to do so and had not suggested he would attempt to do so. … Biden also said his campaign is gearing up for a major legal presence around the country to monitor potential election problems. While pointing to the voting lines in Georgia and some of the widespread issues with Tuesday’s primary, he said his campaign would be prepared.

Biden also discussed his proposals to reform police. Watch more or the interview below.