‘Bunker Boy’ Scraps Weekend Trip to NJ Golf Club Amid Ongoing Unrest

President Donald Trump has scrapped a weekend trip to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, amid nationwide protests that prompted him to retreat into a White House bunker on Monday.

Politico reports: Trump had been planning to travel this weekend to his resort for his first overnight trip since the coronavirus outbreak in March, according to two Republicans familiar with his plans. But since he made those plans, thousands of Americans, including some just outside the White House, have taken to the streets to protest police brutality and entrenched racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed at the hands of Minnesota police. Small protests sometimes take place near Bedminster when the president travels there, but Trump’s aides were bracing for larger ones this weekend. … Two weeks ago, Democrats blasted Trump for golfing at his Virginia club two days in a row during the pandemic, marking his first visits to one of his properties since March.

More from NJ.com: [Trump] still is scheduled to visit Bedminster the following weekend to raise money for his re-election campaign, the Republican National Committee, and 22 state parties. The event will be limited to around 25 people and cost $250,000 per person. An indication that Trump again would spend some weekends at Bedminster this year came in May when the U.S. Secret Service signed a contract worth as much as $179,370 to rent golf carts there. During his presidency, Trump has spent 90 days at Bedminster, behind only the 109 days at Mar-a-Lago, according to NBC News.