Viral Video Shows White Bicyclist Assaulting Young Women Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Fliers: WATCH

Police are looking for an older white male bicyclist who assaulted three young adults — including two women — on Monday after he saw them posting signs in support of Black Lives Matter in Bethesda, Maryland.

They were putting up signs to commemorate the death of George Floyd. He wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/eukrXrxoLN — Victor Stoddard (@VicStoddard) June 4, 2020

MyMCMedia.com reports: The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday near the Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda. According to police, the suspect began arguing with three young adults posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter before grabbing the flyers from a young girl and pushing a male victim off his bicycle. Police describe the suspect as a white male approximately 6 feet tall with short brown hair, and between the age of 50 and 60 years old. On the day of the incident the suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, aviator glasses and a red helmet, according to police.

Correction, the incident occurred yesterday morning, 6/1/2020. — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

A video of the incident posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon quickly garnered thousands of views. The video shows the man chasing the girls and ripping the fliers out of their hands, before ramming the male victim with his bicycle while fleeing.

A few reactions below.

He’s got police and Twitter after him now.



I don’t like his chances…https://t.co/qvA4ILFghO — Karl Sexton (@KBucRay) June 4, 2020

Disgusting:

– this vile man

– this vile man wearing biker shorts



I sincerely hope Bethesda police can track him down#thankyouiphone https://t.co/cMTOSdnrCy — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) June 4, 2020

Poor white male fragility couldn’t stand to see a memorial to #GeorgeFloyd and lost his shit, assaulting a young girl and using his bike to ram her father. Hate is not a pretty look. https://t.co/bGDIqdtBjk — Lane Hudson (@tlanehudson) June 4, 2020