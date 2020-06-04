Viral Video Shows White Bicyclist Assaulting Young Women Over ‘Black Lives Matter’ Fliers: WATCH

Police are looking for an older white male bicyclist who assaulted three young adults — including two women — on Monday after he saw them posting signs in support of Black Lives Matter in Bethesda, Maryland.
MyMCMedia.com reports: The incident occurred at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday near the Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda. According to police, the suspect began arguing with three young adults posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter before grabbing the flyers from a young girl and pushing a male victim off his bicycle. Police describe the suspect as a white male approximately 6 feet tall with short brown hair, and between the age of 50 and 60 years old. On the day of the incident the suspect was wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, aviator glasses and a red helmet, according to police.
A video of the incident posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon quickly garnered thousands of views. The video shows the man chasing the girls and ripping the fliers out of their hands, before ramming the male victim with his bicycle while fleeing.
