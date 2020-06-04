Crews Expand White House Security Fence: ‘He Could Just Go Back in the Bunker if He’s That Scared’

Crews expanded temporary security fencing around the White House on Thursday morning, to protect the building from ongoing protests over the murder of George Floyd.

“The temporary perimeter fence around the White House campus is being expanded and reinforced this morning,” Jackson Proskow, Washington bureau chief for Canada’s Global News, reported on Twitter.

CNN reporter Betsy Klein posted video of the fence expansion.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post reported that protesters breached a temporary fence outside the White House last Friday, which led to President Donald Trump being rushed to a bunker inside the building. WaPo‘s report came after Trump claimed earlier Wednesday that he only visited the bunker to inspect it.

On Monday, authorities used tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protesters outside the White House so that Trump could visit a nearby church for a photo opportunity, at least in part because he was upset over reports about his visit to the bunker.

Reactions from Twitter below.

In Trump’s mind, the rest of the United States is now Mexico. https://t.co/UJbykJhWOY — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 4, 2020

The main worry is that once barriers like these go up, the impetus for removal becomes more elusive. https://t.co/HoBSMPZnW6 — Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) June 4, 2020

Trump finally got his wall! https://t.co/zqaQzZhInn — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 4, 2020

The fortification of the White House continues this morning. New fencing and concrete barriers being put up at the Penn/17th street side. This is normally wide open for visitors. ⁦@PoPville⁩ #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/lVqlOEwDGB — Chris Sheridan (@ChrisSheridan34) June 4, 2020

Possibly this is just a Secret Service call but God this makes Trump look weak. Protesters and even Antifa are not fucking Osama Bin Laden or his plane hijackers. This is just pathetic. https://t.co/nSL9sOQtUx — Liz Mair (@LizMair) June 4, 2020

How long til the perimeter makes it to Virginia and Maryland? A week?



What a coward. https://t.co/qwUBYQxgkJ — Jacob Payne (@cattleprod) June 4, 2020

A fitting image to mark the end of this presidency. A vain, confused, furious man alone in a bunker, under a darkened White House, surrounded—at last—by his fence and his wall. pic.twitter.com/52d2UW9UMr — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) June 4, 2020

No wall can insulate a president from reality. https://t.co/5A2nLeGxbA — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) June 4, 2020

Putting yet another toddler in a cage — Detrumpification (@Detrumpify2020) June 4, 2020

I’m betting Mexico might actually pay for THIS wall. — Momento Anima (@MomentoAnima) June 4, 2020