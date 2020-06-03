Donald Trump told FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade on his radio show that he went down to the White House bunker for an “inspection.”

Said Trump: “It was a false report. I wasn’t down… I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection…I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection.”

Trump says he went to the White House bunker for inspection:



“It was a false report. I wasn’t down— I went down during the day and I was there for a tiny, little short period of time, and it was much more for an inspection…I’ve gone down two or three times, all for inspection." pic.twitter.com/RFPi4aAsfX June 3, 2020

Trump and his family were whisked to an underground bunker not used since Dick Cheney took shelter there during 9/11 as unrest sparked by the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd raged outside over the weekend, according to reports. The White House itself went dark.