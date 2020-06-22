John Bolton on Trump: ‘We Can Get Over one Term, Two Terms I’m More Troubled About’ — WATCH

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who did nothing to stop Donald Trump’s actions while he worked in the White House, sat down with ABC News to unload as he hawked his new book The Room Where It Happened.

Bolton told Martha Raddatz that Trump was “unfit” to serve as president, called him “naive and dangerous,” and said he hoped Trump was a one-term leader: “I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn’t plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can’t recall from. We can get over one term, two terms I’m more troubled about.”

