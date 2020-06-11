Chicago Officer Who Called Protester a ‘F–king Faggot’ Likely to Be Stripped of Powers: WATCH

Chicago’s police accountability board is recommending that an officer be relieved of his powers for hurling a gay slur at a protester during an incident caught on video.

it’s pride month and this is how cops choose to start it off by using derogatory terms… but that’s not a hate crime? @Chicago_Police #BLUEFALL pic.twitter.com/FjilX6g0MR — 𝖽𝖺𝗇𝗂🗺 (@daniswildlife) June 4, 2020

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, anti-police brutality protesters apparently throw a traffic cone and barricade in the officer’s direction while he has his back turned. After turning around and walking toward the protesters, the officer screams: “B-tch! Wait till I turn my back, you f–king faggot!”

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) made its recommendation in the case on Wednesday.

From the Chicago Tribune: COPA, which said it has “officially identified’’ the officer involved, said the officer should be “relieved of police powers,’’ and the Police Department has “concurred’’ with their decision, according to a written statement from COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy. COPA made its initial recommendation to the police superintendent on June 5, after a video of the incident was reported to the office, Eaddy said in the statement. … Equality Illinois said earlier the group believes “in keeping the focus on what the protests are primarily about: Our society cannot tolerate police brutality against African Americans, including queer and trans African Americans. But we want to add, unequivocally, there is no place for homophobia among those who are charged with protecting our city. This officer must be removed from duty.”

Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, an out lesbian, vowed to track down the officer and others who’ve committed misconduct during the protests, and strip them of their powers.

Police misconduct, from harming residents to covering badges to using homophobic language, will not be tolerated. Period. If you believe a police officer has committed an act of misconduct, please call 311 to report it. pic.twitter.com/hvi4UUZuOh — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 6, 2020

“We will not tolerate people who cross this line,” Lightfoot said at a news conference. “We will not tolerate excessive force. We will not tolerate profanity and homophobic comments that demean the badge, demean the honor of being a Chicago police officer, and demean the value of who we are as Chicagoans. We will not tolerate that.

“If you are one of those officers who choose to do those things, or to tape over their badges, or to turn off their body-worn cameras — all things that violate very clear directives of the Chicago Police Department — we will find you, we will identify you, and we will strip you of your police powers, period,” she added.

Kyle Cunningham, who recorded the video of the incident, told Chicago’s CBS affiliate: “Having a homophobic cop sets us back so many years. It’s really unnerving to know that the people in uniform who are supposed to protect us are actively going against us.”

According to WGN, “There’s no decision yet from the police department, but in separate cases, two officers who violently pulled a woman from a car, and another officer who flipped off protesters in Lincoln Park, have been relieved of their police powers.”