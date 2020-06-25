‘Racist Piece of Sh-t President Says What?’: Trump Accuses Black Lives Matter of ‘Treason, Sedition, Insurrection’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to criticize New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to install a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

“Black Lives Matter leader states, “If U.S. doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it”. This is Treason, Sedition, Insurrection!” Trump wrote. “Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!”

Here’s how Julia Arredondo, a spokesman for De Blasio, explained what motivated the mayor to have the slogan painted in front of Trump Tower: “The President is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City. He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

Trump reportedly posted the tweets in response to a Fox News interview with Hank Newsome, president of Greater New York Black Lives Matter, from Wednesday.

A few responses to Trump from Twitter below.

Trump is the one that is furious.

He is saying Black Lives do not Matter here.

NYC cops are not furious.

There is no national chant that protesters use.

He is lying to everyone.

Plus he no longer is brave enough to be a New Yorker. Just a snowflake on his way back to West Palm. — eric larson (@larsoer) June 25, 2020

Racist piece of shit president says what? https://t.co/tcSDbm2g7s — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) June 25, 2020

That's literally how the United States was founded https://t.co/8pj3liVKnj — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 25, 2020

Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome said those words out of genuine frustration and anger over generations of African American enslavement, abuse, exploitation, and murder. That’s not Treason, Sedition, Insurrection! That’s freedom of expression under the First Amendment. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 25, 2020