Trump Campaign Staffers, Secret Service Agents Told to Self-Quarantine After Attending Tulsa Rally

Dozens of Secret Service agents, as well as several members of President Donald Trump’s campaign staff, are now self-quarantining after attending his rally in Tulsa last week. The precaution is being taken because they may have interacted with some of the eight staff members, including two Secret Service agents, who tested positive for COVID-19 before and after the rally.

CNN reports: After eight staffers tested positive, several of the campaign’s top officials decided to quarantine for the week instead of going into the office, two sources familiar with the situation told CNN. Staff had only recently returned to the office after months of working from home because of coronavirus restrictions. As a precaution, staff who were in Tulsa are working remotely and they will be tested before returning to the office, a campaign official said.The fallout from Trump’s push to hold a rally with thousands of attendees has continued in the days since he returned from Tulsa — and as the nation as a whole remains engulfed by the pandemic. The three most populous states set records for new coronavirus cases daily and there are fears of “apocalyptic” surges in major Texas cities if the trend continues.

More from the Washington Post: The Secret Service instructed employees who worked the Tulsa event to stay at home for 14 days when they returned from the weekend trip, according to two people familiar with the agency’s decision. The order came in the wake of the discovery — hours before the president’s Saturday evening rally — that at least six advance staffers who helped organize the trip had tested positive for the virus, includingtwo Secret Service employees. Another two advance staffers tested positive after Trump returned to Washington on Sunday. On Tuesday, the Secret Service field office in Tulsa arranged for a special testing session at a hospital to determine if local agents had contracted the virus while assisting with the rally, according to two other people with knowledge of the testing. As part of the arrangement, doctors administered the test to both agents and some local officials in parked cars outside the hospital.