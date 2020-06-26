‘Sean Trump’ Trends After Sarah Cooper Parodies Hannity’s ‘Crush’ on the President: WATCH

Comedian Sarah Cooper — currently the most famous presidential impersonator, according to Variety — is out with a new video in which she parodies Fox News host Sean Hannity’s “schoolgirl crush” on Donald Trump.

Cooper’s lip-synced TikTok mimics Trump’s disastrous response — or lack thereof — to a question about his priorities for a hypothetical second term, during a Fox News town hall on Thursday night.

As Cooper finishes Hannity’s question, she blows the president a kiss over her microphone. Then, Hannity’s notepad reveals “Trump” written inside a heart, above “Sean Trump” and two more hearts.

The video, titled “How to second term,” racked up nearly 1 million views within an hour of being posted to Twitter on Friday afternoon — and “Sean Trump” was trending.

Watch it below.