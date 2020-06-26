NYC Pride 2020: Turn it up all weekend. 56 Free hours of streaming by 40+ DJs and Artists. (Donation voluntary)

Honey Dijon doing a tribute set to classic club Sound Factory is just one of an eye-popping amount of highlights on this incredible Pride marathon, where funds raised go to a number of essential queer charities.

Honey Dijon, Mike Servito, and Jasmine Infiniti

Nothing like this. Not ever.

56 hours of music. Starting now. Leave the page open. Make the player bigger. Chat with others in the group chat for this event at the tab on the left of the page. Make a donation below. 100% distributed to the folks below.

Musical Highlights

Musical highlights include Honey Dijon playing a tribute set to legendary New York nightclub Sound Factory, along with appearances from Jasmine Infiniti, Dee Diggs, Jason Kendig, Mike Servito, quest?onmarc, Ron Like Hell, Papi Juice, DJ Wawa, Fatherhood (AKA Physical Therapy & Michael Magnan), Kim Anh and many more.

Voluntary Donation

Join the organizers and your favorite artists on the list below to support a group of worthy Black trans people, organizers and resources as well as a few of the streaming artists experiencing financial hardship as a result of the shut down of the nightlife economy. Any donation of any amount is welcome.

Donations split among …

Donations are voluntary but encouraged. Proceeds will be split among , Black Trans Travel Fund, For The Gworls, Black Trans Femmes In The Arts, Trans Women Of Color Survival Fund, GLITS Inc. and New Alternatives, as well as “some of the streaming artists that need financial assistance due to the nightlife economy being shut down.”

Event Organizers

Organized by a group of New York promoters including Wrecked, The Carry Nation, Good Room and Elsewhere are putting on a 56-hour Pride 2020 livestream this weekend.

The stream will run from 3 PM Friday, June 26th until 1 AM Monday, New York local time, and it available her streamed to Towleroad. Keep the page open, expand the player and chat with folks in the sidebar tab chat for this event.

Pride 2020

Pride started with a riot, the first brick to fuel the movement was thrown by our black trans sister Marsha P. Johnson. Because of her, throughout the years, Pride has been a time to get together and celebrate the fight for equal rights, the family we lost to HIV/AIDS, and being seen in the streets amongst other things. This year, we have the opportunity for community driven efforts away from the corporitization of pride and we must align with our Black Queer/Trans sisters and brothers and not only look at racism within the LGBTQI+ community, but also help amplify their voice (in this case with a beat) in their struggles for equality.

The Lineup

A Village Raid

Ambient Breakfast w/ Pure Immanence & Rachel Noon

Arthur Kozlov

Auspex

Ben Manzone

BUBBLE_T feat. CLUB CHOW & THELIMITDOESNOTEXIST

Byrell The Great

Christy Love & W Jeremy

Dee Diggs

Dick Appointment

DJ Wawa

EASY feat. Austin Downey & Brian Gately

Fatherhood

FIST feat. Miss Parker & Word of Command

Five

GIA

Gooddroid

Honey Dijon Tribute to Sound Factory

Illustrious Blacks

Jasmine Infiniti

Jason Kendig

Joey Quiñones

JT Almon

Justin Cudmore

Kim Anh

Kim Ann Foxman

Lauren Flax

Lisa Frank

Love Letters

Mike Servito

Mike Swells

Musclecars

Ne/Re/A

Occupy The Disco

Olive T

PAT feat. Amber Valentine & JD Samson

Papi Juice feat. Adam R, Oscar Nñ, Simisea and Yung Bugarron

Quest?onmarc

Qween Beat feat. BE3K, Divoli S’vere & MikeQ

Ron Like Hell

Sagotsky

Sammy Jo

Skin

SPRKLBB

The Carry Nation

TYGAPAW

HOW TO SUPPORT

Right here on the Towleroad page

Resident Advisor Tickets

During the stream via The Lot Radio:

Venmo: @thelotradio

Credit Card/Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/…

For Sonos The Lot Radio can be found on TuneIn.

On Apple TV people just need to AirPlay



A special thanks to Good Room, Elsewhere, The Lot Radio and RA for their help in making this happen.