Seattle’s Lesbian Mayor Obliterates Trump: ‘Go Back to Your Bunker’

Jenny Durkan, Seattle’s first lesbian mayor, had the perfect response to President Donald Trump on Wednesday night after he criticized her handling of anti-police brutality protests in the city following George Floyd’s murder — and threatened to “take back” the city from “domestic terrorists.”

Trump’s attack on Durkan and Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee came amid reports that protesters in Seattle have established a police-free area in the city, called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” he added.

Durkan responded above Trump’s initial tweet: “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker,” she wrote, referencing Trump’s decision to retreat to a White House bunker last week as protests raged in the nation’s capital. Inslee also chimed in: “A man who is totally incapable of governing should stay out of Washington state’s business. ‘Stoop’ tweeting,” Inslee wrote.

More from the Washington Post: Trump’s latest tweets echo his earlier threats to use military force to quell unrest as thousands took to the streets nationwide to decry police brutality. Those threats led to an unprecedented backlash against the president from high-ranking former military officers. Although Trump’s tweets didn’t specifically name the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, also nicknamed CHAZ, his comments appeared directed at the movement — a major topic Wednesday on conservative-friendly media. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show on Wednesday night included an alarming report on CHAZ, describing a “complete takeover of a seven-block area of a Seattle neighborhood,” and alleging that armed protesters are patrolling the area.

