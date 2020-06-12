‘She Hates Him’: Melania Trump Delayed Move to White House to Renegotiate Prenuptial Agreement

First lady Melania Trump delayed her move to the White House in 2017 to gain leverage for renegotiating her prenuptial agreement, according to a new book from Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan.
WaPo reports: The campaign had been full of harsh news about Trump’s alleged sexual indiscretions and infidelities, from the “grab them by the p—y” Access Hollywood tape to an affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal; Melania learned new details from the media coverage, Jordan writes. The incoming first lady needed time to cool off, and “to amend her financial arrangement with Trump — what Melania referred to as ‘taking care of Barron,’ ” Jordan writes in “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump.” Melania’s original prenup had not been incredibly generous, Jordan reports. But she has been married to Trump longer than both his ex-wives and had bargaining power: Her perceived calming effect on him was so great that Trump’s pals and at least one of Trump’s adult children exhorted her to come to the White House as soon as possible.