With His Fox News Show Bleeding Advertisers, Tucker Carlson Attacks Porn Sites Like OnlyFans: WATCH

In response to a disgustingly racist segment about the George Floyd protests on Monday night, several major companies have pulled ads from Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

“Since he made those statements and others, prominent companies including The Walt Disney Company, Papa John’s, Poshmark and T-Mobile have distanced themselves from Tucker Carlson Tonight, joining other businesses that have backed away from the show in recent years,” the New York Times reported Friday. “The flight of advertisers accelerated on Tuesday, when the watchdog group Sleeping Giants tagged T-Mobile in a Twitter post, saying that Fox News had aired what amounted to an ‘extremely racist segment scaremongering about the Black community.'”

On Thursday night, Carlson responded with an apparent effort to pander to his socially conservative viewers by attacking two porn sites, OnlyFans and IsMyGirl.

Tucker Carlson says the Coronavirus lockdown is causing people to prostitute themselves on OnlyFans pic.twitter.com/SYYYDKXyF8 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 12, 2020

Carlson claimed the coronavirus shutdown has made poor, unemployed young people so desperate they’re willing to sell their bodies, and he accused the media of promoting it.

“OnlyFans and IsMyGirl are porn websites. Both of them allow women to sell explicit photos and videos of themselves to men online,” Carlson said, failing to mention that OnlyFans is also popular among gay men.

“Both sites have seen explosive growth during the coronavirus shutdown,” Carlson added, accusing the sites of “feasting off our collapsing economy.”

“This is unimaginably ugly,” he said. “It is the purest, most degrading form of exploitation. When you have nothing left to sell can you sell your body. The people who broker that sale are called pimps. Healthy societies do not celebrate pimps; they put pimps in prisons. And yet our pimps receive fawning profiles in daily newspapers. Our media greet this human tragedy like its progress. It’s the new frontier in the gig economy. Imagine anything more decadent than that.”