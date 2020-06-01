Trump Tells Governors They’ll Look Like ‘Jerks’ and ‘Fools’, Says He’ll Arrest ‘Thousands of People’, Suggests Jailing Protesters for 10 Years: ‘You Have to Dominate’

In a video teleconference with the nation’s governors on Monday, Donald Trump attacked them for not doing enough to “dominate” protesters as unrest over the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd gripped the nation.

CBS News obtained audio of the call, Ed O’Keefe reported.

Said Trump: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate. … Washington was under very good control, but we’re going to have it under much more control. We’re going to pull in thousands of people. … You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again. … You’re making a mistake because you’re making yourselves look like fools. And some have done a great job. But a lot of you, it’s not – it’s not a great day for our country. You know when other countries watch this, they’re watching this, the next day wow, they’re really a push over. And we can’t be a push over. And we have all the resources – it’s not like we don’t have the resources. So, I don’t know what you’re doing.”

One person listening in on the call describes the president's words and tone as "unhinged."

