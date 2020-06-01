Christo, Chiara De Blasio, Barack Obama, Lizzo, Jeff Zucker, ISS, John Lewis, Andra Day, Jane Fonda: HOT LINKS

REAL CHANGE. Barack Obama pens essay denouncing violence and saying change needs to happen at the voting booth: “When we think about politics, a lot of us focus only on the presidency and the federal government. And yes, we should be fighting to make sure that we have a president, a Congress, a U.S. Justice Department, and a federal judiciary that actually recognize the ongoing, corrosive role that racism plays in our society and want to do something about it. But the elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels. “

NYC. Daughter of Mayor Bill De Blasio arrested during Saturday night protests: “Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.”

POLICE CONDUCT. NY governor Andrew Cuomo asks attorney general to review NYPD’s protest conduct: “If there’s an allegation of police abuse, the local district attorney should not be the investigating authority. Why? Because self-policing doesn’t work.”

“SHOOT THE LOOTERS” Shoplifter and loathsome reality star Stephanie Pratt tweets during L.A. protests.

“BLACK PANTHER COUTURE” Jane Fonda talks about protests with Don Lemon.

TIRED AS HELL. Lizzo speaks out about racism on Instagram live: “Black people are tired. We are so tired. I’m tired of putting myself in danger. It’s not danger from the protestors, it’s danger from the police who don’t value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars.”

ATLANTA. Officers fired after Atlanta University Center students tased, pulled from vehicle: “After review of that footage, Chief Shields and I have made the determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be terminated immediately. The other three officers are, right now, on desk duty pending further determination of what, if any, appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against them,” the mayor said.

JOHN LEWIS. Congressman and civil rights icon calls for “love, peace, and nonviolence.” “To the rioters here in Atlanta and across the country: I see you, and I hear you. I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve.”

RIP. Christo dies. “Christo, the Bulgarian-born conceptual artist who turned to epic-scale environmental works in the late 1960s, stringing a giant curtain across a mountain pass in Colorado, wrapping the Pont Neuf in Paris and the Reichstag in Berlin and zigzagging thousands of saffron-curtained gates throughout Central Park, died on Sunday at his home in New York City. He was 84.”

“Surviving is one thing, but the main thing is to know your priority. The most important thing is to desire, to explore.” — Christo, Dead at 84#art #arte #christo #modernart pic.twitter.com/ZtryDnVueF — Mividadesordenada (@vanniehernnan) June 1, 2020

WASHINGTON DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposes 7 pm curfew: “‘Tonight, I’m ordering another curfew in Washington, D.C. We want your voices to be heard, but we also want to protect the safety of everyone in our city,’ Bowser said at a morning press conference. The curfew will last until Tuesday morning but a specific time that it will be lifted was not provided.”

MINNEAPOLIS. Truck driver arrested after trying to plow through group of protesters: “Footage shows a tanker truck approaching the throng of people at a high speed, as protesters frantically try to avoid being hit. The truck slowly stops and is then surrounded by protesters who pull open both the driver and passenger doors. The State Police said there was no immediate word of injuries. CBS Minnesota said some 5,000 protesters were on the interstate at the time.”

DEREK CHAUVIN. Minneapolis police officer charged in death of George Floyd transferred to maximum security prison.

I ALWAYS LIKE A CHALLENGE. CNN president Jeff Zucker hints at run for NYC Mayor: “New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge.”

PHILADELPHIA. Residents gather to protect Target store in South Philly. “Dozens of residents stood outside to protect the store on Mifflin Street, near Columbus Boulevard on Sunday evening. A handful of neighbors could still be seen guarding the doors early Monday morning.”

ARGUING. Do gay couples do it better? “While there is not much research to draw from, the studies that do exist suggest that, on average, same-sex couples resolve conflict more constructively than different-sex couples, and with less animosity.”

MICHAEL JORDAN. Statement on George Floyd protests.

Lorde:

Celine Dion:

Kacey Musgraves:

It’s been hard to find the words to adequately convey how outraged and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE HAD IT SO FUCKING WRONG SINCE THE BEGINNING and I will do whatever I can I help break the DISGUSTING, damaging cycle racism and systemic privilege causes. I will not be a bystander. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) June 1, 2020

Thomas Rhett:

Mariah Carey:

#43. What if George W. Bush endorsed Biden? “Bush’s voice has the singular power to reach moderate Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters, freeing them to walk away from the Party of Trump.”

MARK ZUCKERBERG. Facebook employees take dissent public: “Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind,” wrote Ryan Freitas, whose Twitter account identifies him as director of product design for Facebook’s News Feed. He added he had mobilized “50+ likeminded folks” to lobby for internal change.

$3.8 BILLION. The economic boost that gay weddings have given the U.S. economy since the landmark ruling.

MEANWHILE IN SPACE. U.S. astronauts welcomed aboard ISS.

