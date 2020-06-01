Christo, Chiara De Blasio, Barack Obama, Lizzo, Jeff Zucker, ISS, John Lewis, Andra Day, Jane Fonda: HOT LINKS

REAL CHANGE. Barack Obama pens essay denouncing violence and saying change needs to happen at the voting booth: “When we think about politics, a lot of us focus only on the presidency and the federal government. And yes, we should be fighting to make sure that we have a president, a Congress, a U.S. Justice Department, and a federal judiciary that actually recognize the ongoing, corrosive role that racism plays in our society and want to do something about it. But the elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels.“
NYC. Daughter of Mayor Bill De Blasio arrested during Saturday night protests: “Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released, police sources said.”
POLICE CONDUCT. NY governor Andrew Cuomo asks attorney general to review NYPD’s protest conduct: “If there’s an allegation of police abuse, the local district attorney should not be the investigating authority. Why? Because self-policing doesn’t work.”
“SHOOT THE LOOTERS” Shoplifter and loathsome reality star Stephanie Pratt tweets during L.A. protests.
“BLACK PANTHER COUTURE” Jane Fonda talks about protests with Don Lemon.
TIRED AS HELL. Lizzo speaks out about racism on Instagram live: “Black people are tired. We are so tired. I’m tired of putting myself in danger. It’s not danger from the protestors, it’s danger from the police who don’t value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars.”
ATLANTA. Officers fired after Atlanta University Center students tased, pulled from vehicle: “After review of that footage, Chief Shields and I have made the determination that two of the officers involved in the incident last night will be terminated immediately. The other three officers are, right now, on desk duty pending further determination of what, if any, appropriate disciplinary action should be taken against them,” the mayor said.
JOHN LEWIS. Congressman and civil rights icon calls for “love, peace, and nonviolence.” “To the rioters here in Atlanta and across the country: I see you, and I hear you. I know your pain, your rage, your sense of despair and hopelessness. Justice has, indeed, been denied for far too long. Rioting, looting, and burning is not the way. Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote. Be constructive, not destructive. History has proven time and again that non-violent, peaceful protest is the way to achieve the justice and equality that we all deserve.”
RIP. Christo dies. “Christo, the Bulgarian-born conceptual artist who turned to epic-scale environmental works in the late 1960s, stringing a giant curtain across a mountain pass in Colorado, wrapping the Pont Neuf in Paris and the Reichstag in Berlin and zigzagging thousands of saffron-curtained gates throughout Central Park, died on Sunday at his home in New York City. He was 84.”
WASHINGTON DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser imposes 7 pm curfew: “‘Tonight, I’m ordering another curfew in Washington, D.C. We want your voices to be heard, but we also want to protect the safety of everyone in our city,’ Bowser said at a morning press conference. The curfew will last until Tuesday morning but a specific time that it will be lifted was not provided.”
MINNEAPOLIS. Truck driver arrested after trying to plow through group of protesters: “Footage shows a tanker truck approaching the throng of people at a high speed, as protesters frantically try to avoid being hit. The truck slowly stops and is then surrounded by protesters who pull open both the driver and passenger doors. The State Police said there was no immediate word of injuries. CBS Minnesota said some 5,000 protesters were on the interstate at the time.”
DEREK CHAUVIN. Minneapolis police officer charged in death of George Floyd transferred to maximum security prison.
I ALWAYS LIKE A CHALLENGE. CNN president Jeff Zucker hints at run for NYC Mayor: “New York City is going to need a very strong mayor in the aftermath of this, and I always like a challenge.”
PHILADELPHIA. Residents gather to protect Target store in South Philly. “Dozens of residents stood outside to protect the store on Mifflin Street, near Columbus Boulevard on Sunday evening. A handful of neighbors could still be seen guarding the doors early Monday morning.”
ARGUING. Do gay couples do it better? “While there is not much research to draw from, the studies that do exist suggest that, on average, same-sex couples resolve conflict more constructively than different-sex couples, and with less animosity.”
MICHAEL JORDAN. Statement on George Floyd protests.
As the father of a black daughter and also two white daughters- I have struggled with what to say today. We have navigated forms of racism directly and while there is mostly overwhelming support and love for our family, sometimes there is just the opposite. Because of that fear, it can be a lot easier to choose silence, but today I’m choosing to speak. I have no clue what it feels like to be profiled by authorities, treated negatively or have my life threatened because of the color of my skin. When I witnessed the horrific murder of George and think about the mistreatment of other black men and women in America, I am heartbroken and angry. I get scared when I think about my daughters and what kind of world they will be growing up in and how my JOB as a father is to show them how to lead with love in the face of hate. To know their worth and value as not only women but human beings. I have witnessed my black band and crew members on the road struggle at times with feeling safe because of the color of their skin. This is unacceptable. I don’t believe in hate. I believe in love. What happened to George was pure hate. We are all created by the same God. I pray for a change in heart of those hearts who have been overcome by hatred and hardened. I pray for a deeper understanding for myself and awareness of the experience of mistreatment that those of another skin color go through. I pray for the families of those who have lost their lives to violence or experienced trauma at the hand of racial oppression and injustice. What can we do? I ask myself this question everyday. We each have to be part of the solution and we have to continue to educate ourselves, continue to support both financially and with service those organizations doing good work in our communities to overcome injustice and hatred in our country. And if you’re like me, continue to pray. So if there is any question on where I stand let me be clear- I stand with you, I stand with George and his family and all those who have faced racism. I stand with my wife and my daughters. We will be fighting this fight for the rest of our lives. Rest In Peace, George. We are not letting this go.
I wrote this song for my first album. Still looking for answers today. We have to make a change. We can't be silent. #BlackLivesMatter Text 'FLOYD' to 55156 to demand #JusticeForFloyd 🎵 I don't understand how there can be regulated bigotry There's got to be a way to connect this world today 🎵
#43. What if George W. Bush endorsed Biden? “Bush’s voice has the singular power to reach moderate Republicans and Republican-leaning independent voters, freeing them to walk away from the Party of Trump.”
MARK ZUCKERBERG. Facebook employees take dissent public: “Mark is wrong, and I will endeavor in the loudest possible way to change his mind,” wrote Ryan Freitas, whose Twitter account identifies him as director of product design for Facebook’s News Feed. He added he had mobilized “50+ likeminded folks” to lobby for internal change.
$3.8 BILLION. The economic boost that gay weddings have given the U.S. economy since the landmark ruling.
MEANWHILE IN SPACE. U.S. astronauts welcomed aboard ISS.
LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Andra Day “Make Your Troubles Go Away”.
