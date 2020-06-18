Trump Reacts to ‘Horrible’ Supreme Court Rulings Upholding DACA, Gay Rights: ‘Shotgun Blasts Into the Face’ of Conservatives

President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday after justices ruled that his administration cannot end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA).

The high court’s DACA decision came on the heels of its landmark ruling earlier this week in favor of LGBT employment rights.

“These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!” Trump wrote.

“Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me?” he added.

These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! June 18, 2020

Do you get the impression that the Supreme Court doesn’t like me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

More on Thursday’s DACA ruling from the Washington Post: The 5 to 4 decision was written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and joined by the court’s four liberals. It was the second defeat this week for the Trump administration, as the Supreme Court begins to unveil its decision in marquee cases. The administration has tried for more than two years to “wind down” the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, announced by President Barack Obama in 2012 to protect from deportation qualified young immigrants who had been brought illegally to the country. But, as lower courts had found, Roberts said the administration did not follow procedures required by law, and did not properly weigh how ending the program would affect those who had come to rely on its protections against deportation, and the ability to work legally.

A few reactions from Twitter below.

So Trump is attacking the LGBTQ equality decision here too.



But Gorsuch…his appointment, brought us that.



Doesn’t seem his base should trust his judgement — and maybe just see that the world is changing. https://t.co/dqVcS3WJYt — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 18, 2020

You appointed the last 2 justices https://t.co/iCGf8NDJLE — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) June 18, 2020

Trump has more concern about rhetorical "shotgun blasts" at conservatives than real gun shots at black Americans. https://t.co/1wulcaf12I — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 18, 2020

I mean, the Chief Justice’s decision today does basically come down to the fact that you couldn’t come up with a viable explanation for why you were ending #DACA. So maybe not “doesn’t like” and more “thinks you’re incompetent”. https://t.co/FzYdielabW — Will McAvoy (@WillMcAvoyACN) June 18, 2020