SCOTUS Rules 6-3 That LGBTQ People are Protected Under Federal Employment Discrimination Laws

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that LGBTQ people are protected under federal employment discrimination laws, ruling on arguments on Title VII, in cases involving whether someone can be fired from their job for being gay or transgender.

Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the liberal justices to form the majority in Bostock v. Clayton County, Altitude Express v. Zarda, and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Developing (refresh for updates)….

Altitude Express v. Zarda from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and Bostock v. Clayton County from the Eleventh Circuit were argued together and dealt with sexual orientation. R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission dealt with transgender rights. The Court ruled on all the cases together. They had been expected to rule separately.

SCOTUSblog offered background on Zarda and Bostock before arguments in October: “Zarda (who died in 2014, and who is represented in the Supreme Court by the executors of his estate) was a skydiving instructor who sometimes told female clients that he was gay to make them feel more comfortable when they were strapped to him for a jump. Gerald Bostock received good performance reviews while working as the child-welfare-services coordinator for Clayton County, Georgia, for over a decade. Both men were fired – according to them, because they were gay. Zarda and Bostock went to federal court in New York and Georgia, respectively, where they argued that firing them because they were gay violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex.” The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that Bostock’s case could not go forward, because Title VII does not apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation. But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit reached the opposite conclusion: It reasoned that discrimination based on sexual orientation is a ‘subset of sex discrimination.'”

SCOTUSblog added: “In their briefs in the Supreme Court, Bostock and Zarda argue that the text of Title VII clearly applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation: Someone who is fired or otherwise the victim of discrimination because of his sexual orientation – in their cases, for being men who are attracted to men – is undoubtedly a victim of discrimination because of his sex. After all, they reason, a woman would not have been fired for being attracted to men. Moreover, Title VII also bars employers from discriminating against individuals who do not conform to conventional gender stereotypes such as the idea that women should be attracted to men and men should be attracted to women.”

The ACLU’s background on R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission: “Aimee Stephens had worked for nearly six years as a funeral director at R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Homes when she informed the funeral home’s owner that she is a transgender woman. Her employer fired her, and the EEOC sued on her behalf. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Aimee’s employer engaged in unlawful sex discrimination when it fired her because she’s transgender. R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes is asking the Supreme Court to review the case. The ACLU represents Aimee Stephens.”

More background on the cases HERE. Read the argument transcript of the two consolidated cases, Bostock v. Clayton County and Altitude Express v. Zarda, HERE. The transcript of the transgender case Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC can be read HERE.

Last October, The Washington Post reported: “The issue for the court is the reach of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which, besides protecting against workplace discrimination because of race, also prohibits discrimination ‘because of sex.’ For 50 years, courts read that to mean only that women could not be treated worse than men, and vice versa, not that discrimination on the basis of sex included LGBTQ individuals. The Trump administration says that is what the Supreme Court should find as well.”

Also last October, The Washington Blade‘s Chris Johnson reported that Justice Neil Gorsuch emerged as a potential ally for LGBTQ workers based on his questioning: “Gorsuch, a Trump-appointed justice who considered himself a textualist, asked many questions suggesting he’s at least considering the idea of anti-LGBT discrimination is a form of sex discrimination, thus prohibited under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. … Throughout the arguments, Gorsuch made several inquiries on whether the concept of sex is inseparable from anti-LGBT discrimination. At one point, Gorsuch asked, “Isn’t sex also at play here?” and gave an example of a employer firing a man for being attracted to another man as an example of sex discrimination. … To be sure, Gorsuch also asked questions about whether employers could keep sex-segregated bathrooms under LGBT-inclusive Title VII.”

Bloomberg reported on arguments last October: “The two-hour session Tuesday suggested that LGBT advocates had at least a chance to win the vote of conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, along with the court’s four liberal members. Gorsuch sent mixed signals, calling the case ‘really close.’ … Trump’s other appointee, Brett Kavanaugh, said very little and didn’t tip his hand. … Another conservative justice, Samuel Alito, was skeptical of the workers’ claims, at one point telling the lawyer for two gay men that ‘your whole argument collapses.’ … Chief Justice John Roberts expressed concern about the impact on religious organizations if the high court were to side with LGBT workers. He was one of several justices who asked what the cases could mean for single-sex bathrooms.”

Reactions:

Today, #SCOTUS has ruled that no LGBTQ American can be fired because of who they are or who they love. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 15, 2020

As of sunup this morning, many parts of America did not fully protect queer Americans from workplace discrimination, despite the Civil Rights Act. This is a major step. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 15, 2020

But our country has shown that it’s capable of moving in the right direction, and quickly. Sometimes. Let that be a source of hope, and urgency, in these times of anguish and expectation. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 15, 2020

Being who you are shouldn’t be a fireable offense, and today the Supreme Court has affirmed that truth for the LGBTQ community under our laws.



It’s a victory for liberty and justice for all.



Happy Pride. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 15, 2020

No one should have to live in fear of discrimination. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold protections for LGBTQ+ workers preserves the LGBTQ+ movement’s hard-won progress—but we must keep up the pressure to ensure every LGBTQ+ person is free to be who they are without fear. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 15, 2020

This is a great day for all LGBTQ+ people in this country. An unexpectedly really, really great day. — Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) June 15, 2020