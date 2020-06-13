Trump Reschedules Juneteenth Rally in Tulsa

Donald Trump late Friday tweeted that he had rescheduled a campaign rally in Oklahoma that had been planned on June 19th (Juneteenth), a day that marks the end of slavery in America. He did not change the location from Tulsa, a city that saw the worst racial violence in the nation’s history in 1921, a two day incident known as the Tulsa race massacre.

Tweeted Trump: “We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out…”

We had previously scheduled our #MAGA Rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for June 19th – a big deal. Unfortunately, however, this would fall on the Juneteenth Holiday. Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out… June 13, 2020