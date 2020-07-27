As U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 150,000, Trump Rages at Twitter for Never Appearing Favorably in its Trending Topics

As the U.S. coronavirus death toll hit 150,000, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to mutter that he never appears favorably in the social media platform’s trending topics.

Tweeted Trump: “So disgusting to watch Twitter’s so-called ‘Trending’, where sooo many trends are about me, and never a good one. They look for anything they can find, make it as bad as possible, and blow it up, trying to make it trend. Really ridiculous, illegal, and, of course, very unfair!”