NY Yankees Unaware Trump, Jealous of Anthony Fauci, Had Scheduled Himself to Throw First Pitch at Game

The New York Yankees were apparently unaware that Donald Trump had scheduled himself to throw out the first pitch at an August 15 game so it took them by surprise when he canceled it via Twitter this week. White House staff had no idea either.

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Trump had apparently made the call after becoming jealous after Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals/NY Yankees opener.

The NYT reports: “Mr. Trump had been so annoyed by Dr. Fauci’s turn in the limelight, an official familiar with his reaction said, that he had directed his aides to call Yankees officials and make good on a longtime standing offer from Mr. Levine to throw out an opening pitch. No date was ever finalized.