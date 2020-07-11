Tucker Carlson’s Lead Writer Resigns Over Sick Racist, Mysogynistic, Homophobic Posts on Internet Forum

Blake Neff, the lead writer for The Tucker Carlson show on FOX News, resigned on Friday after it was discovered he had been maintaining a years-long thread on a public internet forum that was filled with racist, sexist language.

CNN reports: “Just this week, the writer, Blake Neff, responded to a thread started by another user in 2018 with the subject line, ‘Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?’ Neff wrote, ‘I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.’ (The subject line was not censored on the forum.) On June 5, Neff wrote, ‘Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.’ On June 24, Neff commented, ‘Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.’ On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are ‘white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets.'”

TW: Incredibly racist language



This is Blake Neff, the head writer for @TuckerCarlson's show who was forced to resign today after years of posting vile racist comments under a pseudonym "CharlesXII" (a nod to a celibate king of Sweden) and cyber-stalking women. pic.twitter.com/tEgLwVeJCN July 11, 2020

A couple more examples: “On the forum, Neff has also expressed bigoted views. In 2014, he joked about ‘foodie faggots.’ And in the same year, he started a thread titled, ‘Urban business idea: He Didn’t Do Muffin!’ He joked one item could be, ‘Sandra Bland’s Sugar-free Shortbreads!’ In August 2019, a user started a thread titled, ‘We should just buy Canada and kick the Canadians out.’ Neff commented, ‘Okay but what do we do with the millions of Chinese people.'”

And more: “When not making his own bigoted comments, Neff has shown a willingness to respond to others who were, without expressing any hesitation, much less disgust, about what they’ve said. For instance, in 2016 he replied to a thread with the title, ‘Mary Poppins getting raped by a pack of wild ni***rs at the park; kids watching.’ That same year, he commented on a thread titled, ‘DIKES get wrong CUM at CUMBANK. N****R pops out.’ Just last month, Neff replied to a comment on the thread that said, ‘And the n**s are always honor students or some bullshit.’ (The language on both posts was not censored on the forum.)”

Carlson and Neff have had a close working relationship, working at The Daily Caller which was co-founded by Carlson, and collaborating on Carlson’s book, Ship of Fools.