Brooklyn Bicyclist Goes on Insane Anti-Asian, Anti-Gay Rant: ‘Yellow Motherf–ker,’ ‘F–king Faggot Homo’ (WATCH)

A bicyclist in Brooklyn went on an insane anti-Asian, anti-gay rant, apparently threatening to kill a motorist for honking his horn at him.

The motorist reported that he was driving on 7th Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets in Sunset Park, which is New York City’s largest “Chinatown,” when he gave the bicyclist a “light honk to let him know I was behind him because he kept swerving in the middle of the road.”

“Then he looks at my car, and brake-checks me,” the motorist wrote. “So I got out of the car to this.”

At the beginning of the motorist’s video, the bicyclist can be seen on his phone, apparently telling a 911 operator to “bring the cops over here.” When he notices that the motorist is filming him, the bicyclist tries to knock the phone out of his hand.

“Why don’t you just act like a man? We’ll go around the corner and I’ll f–k you up, you p–sy-ass bitch,” the bicyclist says. “You almost ran me over with your car, you f—king retard, you inbred motherf–ker. You know why you guys are all f–kin’ slant-eyed? Because you’re f–kin’ inbreds. If you see any retards, they look like you. You guys normalized f–king your sisters.”

“You don’t think I belong in this neighborhood. I was born here. you’re not gonna run me over on my streets,” the bicyclist says. “You’re lucky we’re not back in the days, I would have left you dead right here, you f–king little yellow weak motherf–ker. You’re the weakest race on the planet. I come from the strongest, bro. I know white women that could f–k you up.

“That bike is wroth more than your car,” the bicyclist says. “That’s an $11,000 bike, you dumb f–k. I’ll slap the f–k out of you, you f–kin’ faggot. You’re a faggot. You’re a f–kin’ homo. You’re a f–kin’ faggot homo. I’ll break your f–kin’ legs, man.”

More from the motorist via Instagram: “He brought the entire fire department and ambulance out because he was ‘injured’ and then when they came, he proceeded to say that he was fine but wanted me arrested. To be very honest, I’ve never seen so many authorities. Furthermore, he kept trying to harass Asian residents of 7th & 8th Ave., who came out to see what the commotion was about and were recording the entire thing in case he lied (which he did). While speaking with them, I also discovered that he apparently has a long history of doing this exact same thing to other Asian community members. Unfortunately, many of his previous victims have been older Asian immigrants, unable to understand his racist language or DEFEND themselves due to the language barrier.”

