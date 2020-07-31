Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Dr. Fauci, Claudia Conway, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pence, Hurricane Isaias, Ellen DeGeneres, Zayn Malik, Porsche Pride, Bugs Bunny, Beyonce, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

CASE CLOSED: Rep. Raskin Has Fauci Debunk Trump and Gohmert Coronavirus ‘Propaganda’ Live During Hearing

NO CURE FOR STUPID: Jim Jordan is Yelling Again

STATE TV: Tucker Carlson Likens Obama to ‘Greasy Politician’ for Using ‘Fake Accent’ and ‘Desecrating’ John Lewis’ Funeral With Partisan Talk About Voting Rights

REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: The Lincoln Project, “We Will Vote”

MAGA METAPHOR: Pence involved in crash with dump truck while campaigning in Pennsylvania

SHE’S BACK!: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia, 15, returns to Twitter and trolls her mom’s boss calling for young people to vote him OUT

SHARPIE FREE: These Maps Show Where Hurricane Isaias Could Hit Hardest

ALABAMA: Rep. Will Dismukes resigns as Baptist pastor but no plans to leave Legislature after KKK leader celebration

BABY STEPS: Ellen DeGeneres sent an open letter to her staff about their toxic work environment

SOON-TO-BE DADDY: Zayn Malik Makes Rare Social Media Return With a New Selfie

FACT CHECK OF THE DAY: ‘Clovergender’ isn’t part of the LGBTQ community

AND THE WINNERS ARE: GLAAD Honors ‘Pose,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Booksmart’

DRIVE ME FAST: Porsche Celebrates Gay Pride With Rainbow-Colored 911s

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Gay Republican realized COVID-19 wasn’t a ‘hoax’ after infecting multiple family members

HOTNESS IN THE KITCHEN: Celebrity Masterchef contestant Riyadh Khalaf’s extended family tried to force gay star into conversion therapy

NUTBAG OF THE DAY: Dave Daubenmire: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Bad Judgment Because She’s Gay

HATE DOESN’T PAY: EU blocks funding for towns that declared themselves ‘LGBT-Free Zones’

WILD HARE: Bugs Bunny US stamps first to depict images of drag

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

LITTLE MONSTERS AREN’T IMMUNE FROM COVID: Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance canceled after Chainsmokers debacle

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: “ALREADY,” Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer

FIT FRIDAY: Gustavo Madrid

Recent Posts