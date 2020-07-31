Dr. Fauci, Claudia Conway, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pence, Hurricane Isaias, Ellen DeGeneres, Zayn Malik, Porsche Pride, Bugs Bunny, Beyonce, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

CASE CLOSED: Rep. Raskin Has Fauci Debunk Trump and Gohmert Coronavirus ‘Propaganda’ Live During Hearing

I love Jamie Raskin, he’s such a baller. pic.twitter.com/wgKXcMHFJn — Frank Scarpone (@fasnyc999) July 31, 2020

NO CURE FOR STUPID: Jim Jordan is Yelling Again

STATE TV: Tucker Carlson Likens Obama to ‘Greasy Politician’ for Using ‘Fake Accent’ and ‘Desecrating’ John Lewis’ Funeral With Partisan Talk About Voting Rights

REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: The Lincoln Project, “We Will Vote”

MAGA METAPHOR: Pence involved in crash with dump truck while campaigning in Pennsylvania

SHE’S BACK!: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia, 15, returns to Twitter and trolls her mom’s boss calling for young people to vote him OUT

ok sparky, settle down now. do you know what WE are sick and tired of? our racist, homophobic, tyrannical, golfing idiot of a president. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

SHARPIE FREE: These Maps Show Where Hurricane Isaias Could Hit Hardest

11 AM EDT 7/31: A Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been issued for portions of the Florida east coast. More info: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #Isaias pic.twitter.com/i31BRINMnf — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 31, 2020

ALABAMA: Rep. Will Dismukes resigns as Baptist pastor but no plans to leave Legislature after KKK leader celebration

BABY STEPS: Ellen DeGeneres sent an open letter to her staff about their toxic work environment

SOON-TO-BE DADDY: Zayn Malik Makes Rare Social Media Return With a New Selfie

FACT CHECK OF THE DAY: ‘Clovergender’ isn’t part of the LGBTQ community

AND THE WINNERS ARE: GLAAD Honors ‘Pose,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Booksmart’

DRIVE ME FAST: Porsche Celebrates Gay Pride With Rainbow-Colored 911s

The German automaker joins the stance against LGBT+ discrimination. https://t.co/gJfuGL1Dlw — Motor1 (@Motor1com) July 31, 2020

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Gay Republican realized COVID-19 wasn’t a ‘hoax’ after infecting multiple family members

HOTNESS IN THE KITCHEN: Celebrity Masterchef contestant Riyadh Khalaf’s extended family tried to force gay star into conversion therapy

NUTBAG OF THE DAY: Dave Daubenmire: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Bad Judgment Because She’s Gay

HATE DOESN’T PAY: EU blocks funding for towns that declared themselves ‘LGBT-Free Zones’

WILD HARE: Bugs Bunny US stamps first to depict images of drag

Bugs Bunny US stamps first to depict images of drag https://t.co/as5069APUR pic.twitter.com/bbYUoIPUP5 — Shaun Haines 力是亮 (@HainesForSF) July 31, 2020

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

LITTLE MONSTERS AREN’T IMMUNE FROM COVID: Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance canceled after Chainsmokers debacle

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: “ALREADY,” Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer

FIT FRIDAY: Gustavo Madrid