Dr. Fauci, Claudia Conway, Tucker Carlson, Mike Pence, Hurricane Isaias, Ellen DeGeneres, Zayn Malik, Porsche Pride, Bugs Bunny, Beyonce, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

CASE CLOSED: Rep. Raskin Has Fauci Debunk Trump and Gohmert Coronavirus ‘Propaganda’ Live During Hearing
NO CURE FOR STUPID: Jim Jordan is Yelling Again
STATE TV: Tucker Carlson Likens Obama to ‘Greasy Politician’ for Using ‘Fake Accent’ and ‘Desecrating’ John Lewis’ Funeral With Partisan Talk About Voting Rights
REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: The Lincoln Project, “We Will Vote”
MAGA METAPHOR: Pence involved in crash with dump truck while campaigning in Pennsylvania
SHE’S BACK!: Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia, 15, returns to Twitter and trolls her mom’s boss calling for young people to vote him OUT
SHARPIE FREE: These Maps Show Where Hurricane Isaias Could Hit Hardest
ALABAMA: Rep. Will Dismukes resigns as Baptist pastor but no plans to leave Legislature after KKK leader celebration
BABY STEPS: Ellen DeGeneres sent an open letter to her staff about their toxic work environment
SOON-TO-BE DADDY: Zayn Malik Makes Rare Social Media Return With a New Selfie
FACT CHECK OF THE DAY: ‘Clovergender’ isn’t part of the LGBTQ community
AND THE WINNERS ARE: GLAAD Honors ‘Pose,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘Booksmart’
DRIVE ME FAST: Porsche Celebrates Gay Pride With Rainbow-Colored 911s
BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Gay Republican realized COVID-19 wasn’t a ‘hoax’ after infecting multiple family members
HOTNESS IN THE KITCHEN: Celebrity Masterchef contestant Riyadh Khalaf’s extended family tried to force gay star into conversion therapy
I BLOODY WON!! 😭😭 This journey has been nothing short of incredible. I’m sitting here feeling emotional and grateful as hell. I never thought I could win against the amazing talents of my fellow finalists @samquek13 and Matt Pinsent. A huge thank you to my patient partner @its.joshharrison, my agent @msaoiferice and every single person I made friends with along the way from the gorgeous crew to the other contestants and of course the superheroes who are @johntorodecooks and @greggawallace. You two endlessly encouraged and instilled PASSION for food in me. Pinch me!! ❤️🍽 @masterchefuk @plankpr @simonjonespr #CelebrityMasterChef
NUTBAG OF THE DAY: Dave Daubenmire: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Has Bad Judgment Because She’s Gay
HATE DOESN’T PAY: EU blocks funding for towns that declared themselves ‘LGBT-Free Zones’
WILD HARE: Bugs Bunny US stamps first to depict images of drag
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
LITTLE MONSTERS AREN’T IMMUNE FROM COVID: Lady Gaga’s Rose Bowl appearance canceled after Chainsmokers debacle
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: “ALREADY,” Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer
FIT FRIDAY: Gustavo Madrid