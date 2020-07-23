Creepy Captain Describes How Trump Disrobes Women with His Eyes as ‘The Daily Show’ Crashes Boat Rally: WATCH

Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper recently crashed a Trump boat rally in New Jersey, and the results were both hilarious and disturbing.

In a segment that aired Wednesday night, Klepper asked “Captain John of Toms River,” whom he described as a “real-deal MAGA yachtsman,” why the president loves boats.

“Well, because a lot of beautiful women come with the deal, number one, and he’s always loved women,” Captain John responded. “That was obvious when I first met him. As another man I could tell — his way of looking at a woman, and disrobing them with his eyes.”

“That’s the kind of guy you want in charge,” Klepper said, sarcastically.

“It was on his motor yacht down in Atlantic City. He threw a party on it, and I was a guest on board. It was great. Don Johnson was there, Robin Leach, it was really a who’s-who,” Captain John said, adding that he met both of Trump’s first two wives.

“I remember the first time I met him, his aura came in the room before he did,” Captain John added.



Klepper then asked Captain John to rate Trump’s energy on a scale of zero to 130,000.

“Top of the spectrum. He’s that powerful. He’s getting bombarded from all sides, and he’s just standing there, he’s not flinching.”

“It’s almost like he’s doing nothing,” Klepper said.

“Well, in many ways, you’re correct,” Captain John responded, seemingly oblivious to the joke.

Later in the segment, Captain John said of Trump: “He doesn’t speak like a normal politician. He talks alike a billionaire and a businessman out of New York. I know a lot of people, because I’m a businessman and I have lots of friends who are really successful business people, and he’s really prefect for the job right now.”

Captain John then denied that he was speaking from a position of privilege.

“No, not so much privilege as just my instinct,” he said, adding that he considers himself a “common man” even though he was standing on the front of a 70-foot yacht.

Watch the full segment below.