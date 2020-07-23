AOC, Ted Yoho, Portland, Michael Cohen, Liz Cheney, Barack Obama, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Michael Gunning: HOT LINKS

APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED: AOC admonishes GOP congressman in fiery speech: ‘I am someone’s daughter’: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., excoriated Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., on the House floor Thursday one day after he denied calling her a “f—ing b—-,” “crazy,” and “disgusting” earlier this week on the steps of the Capitol.

Right now, @AOC is speaking from the House floor about @RepTedYoho’s comments.



“When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to do that to his daughters.” pic.twitter.com/USkyv6z6XM — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 23, 2020

#FASCISTTRUMP: Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

SPRUNG: Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison. Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said.

‘FUNDAMENTAL AGREEMENT’: White House and Senate Republicans inch closer to coronavirus relief proposal

DYNAMIC DUO: Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hold Socially-Distanced Conversation on America’s Future Amid Crisis

TRIGGERED: Trump Attacks Cheney As Republicans Demand Her Removal From Leadership Role

Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars. I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: “Failure,” The Lincoln Project

GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Tax Evasion

AIRLINE KAREN OF THE DAY: Passengers Clap as Woman Kicked off Flight for Refusing to Wear Face Mask

Ole Karen refused to wear a mask on an @AmericanAir flight so she was KICKED OFF.



And then everyone clapped 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#KarensGoneWild #karen @davenewworld_2 pic.twitter.com/EJnt0xIl78 — Jonah Rodriguez (@BookofJonah) July 20, 2020

PIZZA SHOP KAREN OF THE DAY: Video shows customer at Papa Murphy’s in Kennewick arguing over mask mandate

Copy

MICHAEL GUNNING: Gay, black and fast: Olympic hopeful swims against tide of homophobia in Jamaica

SURPRISE: Taylor Swift will release her new album ‘folklore’ tonight at midnight

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

‘MISS IT EVERY DAY!’: One Direction Members Emotionally React to Their 10 Year Anniversary

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/yfAv8aUpbe — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020

CONGRATS: Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged: ‘I Knew I Loved You the Moment I Met You’

THURSDAY THIRST: Tyler Moore