AOC, Ted Yoho, Portland, Michael Cohen, Liz Cheney, Barack Obama, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Michael Gunning: HOT LINKS

APOLOGY NOT ACCEPTED: AOC admonishes GOP congressman in fiery speech: ‘I am someone’s daughter’: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., excoriated Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., on the House floor Thursday one day after he denied calling her a “f—ing b—-,” “crazy,” and “disgusting” earlier this week on the steps of the Capitol.
#FASCISTTRUMP: Mayor of Portland, Oregon, tear gassed by federal agents
SPRUNG: Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison. Michael Cohen’s First Amendment rights were violated when he was ordered back to prison on July 9 after probation authorities said he refused to sign a form banning him from publishing the book or communicating publicly in other manners, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said.
‘FUNDAMENTAL AGREEMENT’: White House and Senate Republicans inch closer to coronavirus relief proposal
DYNAMIC DUO: Joe Biden, Barack Obama Hold Socially-Distanced Conversation on America’s Future Amid Crisis
TRIGGERED: Trump Attacks Cheney As Republicans Demand Her Removal From Leadership Role
REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: “Failure,” The Lincoln Project
GEORGE FLOYD MURDER: Former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Tax Evasion
AIRLINE KAREN OF THE DAY: Passengers Clap as Woman Kicked off Flight for Refusing to Wear Face Mask
PIZZA SHOP KAREN OF THE DAY: Video shows customer at Papa Murphy’s in Kennewick arguing over mask mandateCopy
MICHAEL GUNNING: Gay, black and fast: Olympic hopeful swims against tide of homophobia in Jamaica
SURPRISE: Taylor Swift will release her new album ‘folklore’ tonight at midnight
‘MISS IT EVERY DAY!’: One Direction Members Emotionally React to Their 10 Year Anniversary
CONGRATS: Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Are Engaged: ‘I Knew I Loved You the Moment I Met You’
When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!
THURSDAY THIRST: Tyler Moore