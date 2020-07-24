Dr. Fauci, John Lewis, Lincoln Project, Louie Gohmert, JK Rowling, Glory Holes, Ellen DeGeneres, Gucci, Dorian Electra, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift: HOT LINKS

RACIST IN CHIEF: Trump vows to not rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders
SHOCK: New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools. The CDC has been promising new guidelines for more than a week, after demands from President Donald Trump that the agency alter its recommendations for opening schools.
FFS: Fauci Says He And His Family Have Been Assigned Security Detail Due To ‘Serious Threats’
COVID CRATER: GOP governors in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida see approval sink. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp all had disapproval ratings of 55 percent or higher in the survey taken between July 13 and July 19.
‘THEY’RE GOING TO FALL OFF A CLIFF’: August set to bring new financial anguish as coronavirus aid lifelines expire
LINCOLN PROJECT: ‘You wish her well?’: New anti-Trump ad focuses on president’s shocking comment about Ghislaine Maxwell
LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: ‘A Good Brain’: Colbert’s Hilarious Parody of Trump’s Cognitive Test
NO, REALLY: Rep. Gohmert calls for Congress to ban Democrats, due to past position on slavery
HERO’S HONOR: Body of civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol
DEFYING SCOTUS: Trump Presses Limits on Transgender Rights Over Supreme Court Ruling. The Trump administration on Friday published its rule allowing single-sex homeless shelters to exclude transgender people from facilities that correspond with their gender identity, pressing forward with limits on transgender rights despite a Supreme Court ruling that extended civil rights protection to transgender people.
DIGGING IN: JK Rowling sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture & her transphobia
TARGETED: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s home burglarized. “High-value jewelry and watches” were reportedly the items taken from the home, which deputies said was targeted because of its status as a known home to celebrities.
NON-BINARY BRANDING: Gucci Launches New Genderless Shopping Section “Gucci MX”
“I have put the new #GucciJackie1961 on men and women and think that it is one of the bags from the past which can be used across the board now—it’s a bag that is interesting on everyone,” @alessandro_michele. The new handbag design flies above traditional accessory classifications with its non-binary attitude,versatile size and flexible styling possibilities. Photography by @angelopennetta with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele and art direction by @christophersimmonds. Exclusively debuting on Gucci’s website, the small GG motif Jackie 1961 handbag is available now and the leather styles can be pre-ordered. The new bag will be featured in the MX section on Gucci’s website: a hand-picked selection of clothing and accessories with a gender fluid approach launched today. Discover more through link in bio. #AlessandroMichele #GucciFW20
ARIZONA: For years, county attorney would not represent gay couples in adoptions. That’s changing
WE STAND ON GUARD FOR THEE: Canadian CDC Endorses “Glory Holes” As A Way To Have Safe Sex During The Pandemic
QUEER-Y: Is it normal for bottoms to lose their erections during sex?
QUEER-Y PART II: Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ Lyrics Are Being Analyzed By Fans – Who Is She Singing About?!
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Dorian Electra, “Give Great Thanks”
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Maroon 5, “Nobody’s Love”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Julie and the Phantoms
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
FRIDAY FUR: Pietro Grande