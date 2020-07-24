Dr. Fauci, John Lewis, Lincoln Project, Louie Gohmert, JK Rowling, Glory Holes, Ellen DeGeneres, Gucci, Dorian Electra, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift: HOT LINKS

RACIST IN CHIEF: Trump vows to not rename military bases honoring Confederate leaders

I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in “Cancel Culture”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

SHOCK: New CDC guidelines come down hard in favor of opening schools. The CDC has been promising new guidelines for more than a week, after demands from President Donald Trump that the agency alter its recommendations for opening schools.

FFS: Fauci Says He And His Family Have Been Assigned Security Detail Due To ‘Serious Threats’

COVID CRATER: GOP governors in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Florida see approval sink. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp all had disapproval ratings of 55 percent or higher in the survey taken between July 13 and July 19.

‘THEY’RE GOING TO FALL OFF A CLIFF’: August set to bring new financial anguish as coronavirus aid lifelines expire

LINCOLN PROJECT: ‘You wish her well?’: New anti-Trump ad focuses on president’s shocking comment about Ghislaine Maxwell

LATE-NIGHT CLIP OF THE DAY: ‘A Good Brain’: Colbert’s Hilarious Parody of Trump’s Cognitive Test

On #LSSC tonight: A movie that examines one of the great minds in history is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/DnMCiPBYsT — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2020

NO, REALLY: Rep. Gohmert calls for Congress to ban Democrats, due to past position on slavery

HERO’S HONOR: Body of civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol

DEFYING SCOTUS: Trump Presses Limits on Transgender Rights Over Supreme Court Ruling. The Trump administration on Friday published its rule allowing single-sex homeless shelters to exclude transgender people from facilities that correspond with their gender identity, pressing forward with limits on transgender rights despite a Supreme Court ruling that extended civil rights protection to transgender people.

DIGGING IN: JK Rowling sued a kids’ website for talking about cancel culture & her transphobia

TARGETED: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi’s home burglarized. “High-value jewelry and watches” were reportedly the items taken from the home, which deputies said was targeted because of its status as a known home to celebrities.

NON-BINARY BRANDING: Gucci Launches New Genderless Shopping Section “Gucci MX”

ARIZONA: For years, county attorney would not represent gay couples in adoptions. That’s changing

WE STAND ON GUARD FOR THEE: Canadian CDC Endorses “Glory Holes” As A Way To Have Safe Sex During The Pandemic

QUEER-Y: Is it normal for bottoms to lose their erections during sex?

QUEER-Y PART II: Taylor Swift’s ‘Betty’ Lyrics Are Being Analyzed By Fans – Who Is She Singing About?!

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: Dorian Electra, “Give Great Thanks”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY II: Maroon 5, “Nobody’s Love”

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Julie and the Phantoms

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FRIDAY FUR: Pietro Grande