War on Christmas: Anti-LGBT Hate Group Calls for Boycott of Hallmark Cards, Wrapping Paper, Ornaments

Late last year, the anti-LGBT hate group One Million Moms pressured the Hallmark Channel into removing four Zola.com wedding commercials featuring lesbian couples (above). However, the Hallmark Channel quickly reversed its decision and apologized amid an outcry from LGBT advocacy organizations and others.

Then, after being criticized for a lack of LGBT representation in its Christmas movies, Hallmark announced earlier this month that it will soon unveil “projects featuring LGBTQ storylines, characters, and actors.”

Right on cue, One Million Moms has responded with a petition, calling for a boycott of not only the Hallmark Channel, but also Hallmark cards, wrapping paper and Christmas ornaments.

“So many people feel betrayed by Hallmark over these past seven months,” One Million Moms writes. “Hallmark Channel was one of the remaining channels that families could watch without being bombarded by politically correct commercials and the LGBTQ agenda. Family entertainment is not the outlet in which to be politically correct by forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality – a sinful lifestyle that Scripture clearly deems wrong in Romans 1:18-28. 1MM has been called a hate group when speaking the truth, but the biblical truth is anything but hateful. One Million Moms is boycotting all things Hallmark. This includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark wrapping paper, greeting cards, Christmas ornaments, etc.”

Somehow, we doubt Hallmark will make the mistake of actually paying any attention to One Million Moms again.