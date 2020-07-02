Gun-Wielding ‘Karen’ Threatens Black Family Outside Michigan Chipotle: WATCH

In yet another disturbing “Karen” incident, a white woman pointed a gun at a black woman and her 15-year-old daughter following a disagreement outside a Chipotle restaurant in Michigan on Wednesday night.

“Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out and I had moved out the way so she can walk out,” 15-year-old Makayla Green told the Detroit News. “She bumped me and I said, ‘Excuse you.’ And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space.”

Makayla’s mother, Takelia Hill, added: “I walked up on the woman yelling at my daughter. She couldn’t see me because her back was to me, but she was in my daughter’s face.”

A video of the incident begins with Hill and her daughter arguing with the woman outside the restaurant, as they demand an apology, before an older white man helps her into an SUV.

“Who the fuck do you think you guys are?” the man says to Hill and Makayla at one point.

The woman then rolls down the passenger window. “You cannot just walk around calling white people racist,” she tells Hill and Makayla.

Hill said she thought the driver was going to run over her as he backed out, so she hit the rear window of the SUV. That’s when the the woman jumps out of the passenger seat with a gun.

“Get the fuck back!” the woman screams as she cocks the pistol and points it at Hill and Makayla, before eventually getting back in the SUV.

This happened today in Auburn Hills,MI

Another Karen .. pic.twitter.com/lWksZwXITD — 🦋Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

More from the Detroit News: The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was called after the gun was drawn, Hill said. The Sheriff’s Office was not available for comment, but the video shows an officer, with some type of weapon drawn, approaching the woman, who is on her hands and knees on the ground near her SUV. The officer continues to move toward the woman, eventually getting near enough to pick up a gun on the ground. Moments later, as the woman kneeling on the ground puts her hands behind her back, another officer places handcuffs on her. Hill said the incident left her and her other daughters, who were in family’s vehicle, traumatized.

Hill wrote later on Facebook: “So this is America….I’ve never in my life had a gun pulled out on me let alone two and while I had my three daughters I’ve never felt so helpless in my life I’m so shaken up.”