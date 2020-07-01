ABC News Reporter James Longman Surprises Boyfriend Alex Brannan with Marriage Proposal: WATCH

James Longman, the ABC News Nightline reporter we last featured here when he came out to General Apti Alaudinov, the head of the Chechen police force, in a brave segment on that Russian republic’s gay purge, is now engaged to his boyfriend Alex Brannan. His future mother-in-law recorded the segment in a touching video posted to Instagram.

Wrote Longman: “We’re engaged 🥳 I asked Alex in the garden while his mum filmed, trying to stop his nephew from running over to us. And then the rest of the family came over. There was quite a lot of crying. 👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻”