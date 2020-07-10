Homophobic Karen Attacks ‘Punks’ Amid Parking Dispute: ‘You Go on Grindr and Do Hookups’ (WATCH)

Amid an apparent parking dispute, the driver of a Hyundai Elantra randomly attacked “punks” and “young people” over Grindr hookups.

The exact nature of the dispute is unclear, but it appears from video of the incident posted to Twitter this week that the woman had parked her non-electric vehicle in a space with a charging station.

The video, filmed by the other party in the dispute, begins with the woman bizarrely slapping her butt and saying, “Take this!”

The woman then returns to her car so she can retrieve her phone to film her own video and put it on Instagram, as she mutters about “punks who think they own the world” and “do what they want.”

After a brief conversation with security guards about the parking situation, the woman says, “I have to do my video,” as she points her phone at the other party and walks toward him.

“You’re disgusting and I’m so sick of these young people who think they’re all that,” she says. “Here you go, sweetheart, let’s test you. My goodness, nothing better to do with your time, because this is what your generation does. You go on Grindr and do hookups. You show every part of your body, and you have no self-respect. Oh my goodness, none whatsoever.”

At that point, one of the security guards intervenes in an apparent attempt to prevent the dispute from escalating.

“He comes and tells me what I can do. He’s not my boss,” the woman is later heard telling the security guard.

After the security guard points to a sign above the electric charging station, the woman hops in her Elantra to pull out — but not before threatening the other party with her video.

“Yours goes up, mine goes up, and it will have a lot to say,” she warns.

The video prompted several Twitter users to speculate that someone may have hooked up with the woman’s husband on Grindr.

FR!!! How you gonna say Grindr and not Tinder, how does this granny Karen even know about these apps if her man wasn’t looking pic.twitter.com/pfFmzQfSud — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@vvitchingh0ur) July 9, 2020

Her attacks are way too specific and personal. She definitely married a gay man and is lashing out because she caught him cheating on her with a 20 something he met on Grindr. Karen (a nod to Mrs. VP – Karen Pence) is the perfect moniker for this woman. https://t.co/xP0M0Imwfu — Elia ¯(ツ)/¯ (@elianorton) July 8, 2020

Aww poor Karen and her menopause mustache jealous of the younger generation getting action on Grindr. — FatbutSexy 🏳️‍🌈 (@OmarMus68411998) July 8, 2020

who the the gay responsible for telling Karen about Grindr? 😂pic.twitter.com/jcq9sGduyp — ro malone ✨ (@rocellothekid) July 8, 2020