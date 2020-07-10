Alabama GOP Senator Who Serves on Coronavirus Task Force: ‘I Want to See More People’ Contract COVID-19 (WATCH)

A powerful Alabama Republican state senator who serves on the governor’s coronavirus task force says he wants to see more people contract COVID-19.

Del Marsh, president pro tempore of the state Senate, made the remarks on Thursday after Alabama set a new daily record for coronavirus cases.

Sen. Del Marsh says he is not concerned about reaching more than 2,000 cases in one day.

Marsh says he wants to see more people with COVID-19 because "we start reaching an immunity as more people have it and get through it." pic.twitter.com/JH43IJCdUw July 9, 2020

“I’m not as concerned as much as the number of cases, and in fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people, because we start reaching an immunity as more people have it and get through it,” Marsh said. “I don’t want any deaths, as few as possible, so those people who are susceptible to the disease, those with pre-existing conditions, elderly population, those folks, we need to do all we can to protect them. But I’m not concerned.”

More from the Daily Beast: Marsh, who was tapped in March to serve as president pro tempore on Gov. Kay Ivey’s COVID-19 task force, appeared to be referring to the concept of herd immunity, which means that once a certain threshold of infections is reached and immunity builds in the population, the virus won’t be able to spread as easily. Scientists have already cautioned that a herd immunity strategy won’t be effective against COVID-19—a warning grimly illustrated in Sweden, where an anti-lockdown strategy led to a death rate among the world’s highest, at 43 deaths per 100,000 people. Marsh’s comments were in stark contrast to a sobering warning from the Alabama Hospital Association that the state’s hospitals are already under strain and yet rising numbers haven’t even taken into account the surge of cases expected to come as a result of the Fourth of July weekend.

It’s not the first time Marsh has taken an unconventional stance on an issue. Back in 2015, he said he opposed same-sex marriage for budgetary reasons.

“You gotta look at the financial aspect of this as well,” Marsh said at the time. “Let’s face it. If gay marriage is approved, I assume that those types of unions, those people would be entitled to Social Security benefits, insurance. Where does it end?”

A few reactions below.

It’s probably much easier to be “not concerned” when you don’t actually understand science.

Those of us with advanced degrees in science are actually pretty concerned. #stayinyourlane #alpolitics #aldems #al01 https://t.co/ELqy4FzFbR — Kiani for Congress (@KianiGardner) July 10, 2020

Today, AL Senate pro-tem @SenatorDelMarsh said of record setting #COVID19 cases “I want to see more people because we start reaching immunity if more people have it and get thru it.”



State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris told us there is no data to support this claim. @CBS_42 — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) July 9, 2020

Del Marsh once again wins the award for dumbest politician in Alabama, and that’s saying something when Mo Brooks attributed rising sea levels to rocks falling into the ocean. https://t.co/5bvPzdIIZU — Dylan (@DylanFromBHM) July 10, 2020

As any resident of Anniston will tell you, Del Marsh is the dumbest motherfucker in the entire state https://t.co/chZwdpA3Yi — erek smith (@Erek_Smith) July 10, 2020