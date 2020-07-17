Towleroad Gay News

Hotheaded Trump Blows a Gasket When Fox News’ Chris Wallace Fact-Checks Lie About Biden’s Stance on Police Reform: WATCH

President Donald Trump lost his composure after Fox News’ Chris Wallace fact-checked him concerning Democrat Joe Biden’s position on police reform.

Trump claimed in the interview, set to air Sunday, that Biden wants to “defund the police.” In a clip released Friday by Fox News, Wallace asks why violent crime is up in major cities including Chicago and New York City. “How do you explain it and what are you going to do about it?” Wallace says.

“I explain it very simply by saying they’re Democrat run cities, they’re liberally run, they’re stupidly run,” Trump responds.

“Liberal Democrats have been running cities in this country for decades—” Wallace says.

“Poorly,” Trump interjects.

“Why is it so bad right now?” Wallace says.

“They’ve run them poorly,” Trump says. “It was always bad, but it’s gotten totally out of control, and really it’s because they want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police.”

“Sir, he does not,” Wallace responds, fact-checking the president.

“Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders—” Trump says.

“It says nothing about defunding the police,” Wallace responds, cutting Trump off before he has a chance to lie again.

“Oh, really? It says abolish, it says defund — let’s go!” Trump says, throwing up his hands before slapping them on his legs in disgust, then turning to his staff and saying, “Get me the charter please!”

That’s where the interview clip ends, but Wallace offers this follow-up: “That led to a very interesting exchange where he had his staff go out and get the highlights from that 100-page compact that the Biden team and the Sanders team had signed. And he went thought it and he found a lot of things that he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn’t find any indication, because there isn’t any, that Biden sought to defund and abolish the police.”

On Twitter, Wallace earned praise for standing up to Trump and calling out his lie, and before long the veteran reporter was trending.

