Portland, Notorious RBG, J.K. Rowling, Jamaal Bowman, Justin Amash, Tegan Nox, Chi Chi DeVayne, Zac Efron, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Turner, The Chicks: HOT LINKS

SUPREME WORRY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Liver Cancer Has Returned, But She Will Remain on Supreme Court. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

#FASCISTTRUMP: Portland protesters say federal officers in unmarked vans are detaining them

In addition to Portland protesters being hauled off in unmarked vehicles, by authorities that didn’t identify themselves, they were also getting gassed out. #FascistTrump



The news from Portland is terrifying.



According to Oregon media and viral eyewitness videos, silent, unidentified armed men in unmarked cars are grabbing law-abiding citizens off the streets without explanation. Local authorities don't know who they are.



This is how it starts. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 17, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump: Get your DHS lackey and uninvited paramilitary actions out of my state. Our communities are not a stage for your twisted reelection campaign. July 17, 2020

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jamaal Bowman unseats veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in New York primary

‘WE’LL SEE HIM IN COURT’: Atlanta mayor questions Georgia gov’s ‘bizarre’ lawsuit over mask mandate

‘I’M GOING TO MISS IT’: Amash Announces He Won’t Be Running For Reelection

SI SE PUEDE: Immigrant Families Camp Outside Jeff Bezos’ House Demanding Billionaire’s Help After Being Denied COVID Relief

Good morning from Jeff Bezos’s house, where more than 100 excluded immigrant workers and allies continued our fast and slept out to demand @NYGovCuomo finally #MakeBillionairesPay and #FundExcludedWorkers.



Join us at 1030am at Madison Square Park to march to Cuomo’s office! pic.twitter.com/f7dPKTI7Vu — Make the Road NY 🦋 (@MaketheRoadNY) July 17, 2020

‘NATURAL RIGHTS’: Secretary of State Unveils Christian Nationalist Agenda in Commission Report. That announcement was disturbing on its own because Pompeo spoke fondly of the country’s “founding principles of natural law and natural rights.” Natural. That’s a word conservatives have regularly used to block trans people from serving in the military, oppose marriage equality, and prevent women from controlling their own bodies.

IN THE GUTTER: Disapproval of Trump coronavirus response jumps to 60 percent amid surge: Poll

ABC News/Washington Post poll: Approval for Trump's handling of COVID-19 continues to plummet, now down to 38% approval and 60% disapproval.



63% favor controlling the spread while 33% favor restarting the economy.



Just 34% trust what Trump says about the pandemic, 64% do not. pic.twitter.com/k9V0xPxrTc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 17, 2020

DESPERATION SETS IN: Kellyanne Conway Wants Trump to Do Coronavirus Pressers Again: ‘His Approval Was Higher’ When He Briefed

Kellyanne Conway and Steve Doocy think Trump’s sagging poll numbers are due to him not doing more unhinged press conferences pic.twitter.com/ixGMRRTH68 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2020

BAD FOR BUSINESS: J.K. Rowling’s Book Sales Lagging Despite Industry Boom in June. The controversy erupted after Rowling posted a series of tweets on June 6 contending that women can only be identified by their biological sex.

COVIDIOT OF THE DAY: MAGA Cultist Pastor: If Churches Don’t Open Their Doors ASAP, the Communists Win

COVIDIOT OF THE DAY II: DeAnna Lorraine Claims That ‘God Does Not Want Us Wearing Masks’

MODERN-DAY POLL TAX: The Supreme Court Just Stopped 1 Million Floridians From Voting in November

‘BOUT TIME: Hallmark announces plans to debut ‘LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors.’ Last year, Hallmark apologized for removing a Zola commercial that featured a gay couple amid complaints from One Million Moms, a conservative group that is a part of the American Family Association.

‘BE KIND IS BS’: Buzzfeed: Ellen DeGeneres’ show has been a racist, toxic environment for years

BACKWARD BAJA: California state congress says no to gay marriage

BABY STEPS: Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex

’99 PERCENT’ POSITIVE: WWE superstar Tegan Nox comes out as gay and reveals backstage reaction

QUEEN IN NEED: Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne reveals she’s in hospital with suspected kidney failure

Please consider helping our friend Chi Chi Devayne in any way possible. She’s experiencing major medical issues and needs our support and love more than ever ❤️



YOU HAD US AT ‘EFRON’: Zac Efron’s Netflix Show Is a Sexy, Grizzled, Delightfully Earnest Mess

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Possessor

TRAILER OF THE DAY II: Chucky

TRAILER OF THE DAY III: Work It

NEW ALBUM OF THE DAY: The Chicks, Gaslighter

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Kygo and Tina Turner

