Portland, Notorious RBG, J.K. Rowling, Jamaal Bowman, Justin Amash, Tegan Nox, Chi Chi DeVayne, Zac Efron, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Turner, The Chicks: HOT LINKS

SUPREME WORRY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Liver Cancer Has Returned, But She Will Remain on Supreme Court. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”
#FASCISTTRUMP: Portland protesters say federal officers in unmarked vans are detaining them
IT’S OFFICIAL: Jamaal Bowman unseats veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in New York primary
‘WE’LL SEE HIM IN COURT’: Atlanta mayor questions Georgia gov’s ‘bizarre’ lawsuit over mask mandate
‘I’M GOING TO MISS IT’: Amash Announces He Won’t Be Running For Reelection
SI SE PUEDE: Immigrant Families Camp Outside Jeff Bezos’ House Demanding Billionaire’s Help After Being Denied COVID Relief
‘NATURAL RIGHTS’: Secretary of State Unveils Christian Nationalist Agenda in Commission Report. That announcement was disturbing on its own because Pompeo spoke fondly of the country’s “founding principles of natural law and natural rights.” Natural. That’s a word conservatives have regularly used to block trans people from serving in the military, oppose marriage equality, and prevent women from controlling their own bodies.
IN THE GUTTER: Disapproval of Trump coronavirus response jumps to 60 percent amid surge: Poll
DESPERATION SETS IN: Kellyanne Conway Wants Trump to Do Coronavirus Pressers Again: ‘His Approval Was Higher’ When He Briefed
Kellyanne Conway and Steve Doocy think Trump’s sagging poll numbers are due to him not doing more unhinged press conferences pic.twitter.com/ixGMRRTH68— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 17, 2020
BAD FOR BUSINESS: J.K. Rowling’s Book Sales Lagging Despite Industry Boom in June. The controversy erupted after Rowling posted a series of tweets on June 6 contending that women can only be identified by their biological sex.
COVIDIOT OF THE DAY: MAGA Cultist Pastor: If Churches Don’t Open Their Doors ASAP, the Communists Win
COVIDIOT OF THE DAY II: DeAnna Lorraine Claims That ‘God Does Not Want Us Wearing Masks’
MODERN-DAY POLL TAX: The Supreme Court Just Stopped 1 Million Floridians From Voting in November
‘BOUT TIME: Hallmark announces plans to debut ‘LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors.’ Last year, Hallmark apologized for removing a Zola commercial that featured a gay couple amid complaints from One Million Moms, a conservative group that is a part of the American Family Association.
‘BE KIND IS BS’: Buzzfeed: Ellen DeGeneres’ show has been a racist, toxic environment for years
BACKWARD BAJA: California state congress says no to gay marriage
BABY STEPS: Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex
’99 PERCENT’ POSITIVE: WWE superstar Tegan Nox comes out as gay and reveals backstage reaction
QUEEN IN NEED: Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne reveals she’s in hospital with suspected kidney failure
YOU HAD US AT ‘EFRON’: Zac Efron’s Netflix Show Is a Sexy, Grizzled, Delightfully Earnest Mess
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Possessor
TRAILER OF THE DAY II: Chucky
TRAILER OF THE DAY III: Work It
NEW ALBUM OF THE DAY: The Chicks, Gaslighter
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Kygo and Tina Turner
