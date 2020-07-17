Towleroad Gay News

Portland, Notorious RBG, J.K. Rowling, Jamaal Bowman, Justin Amash, Tegan Nox, Chi Chi DeVayne, Zac Efron, Ellen DeGeneres, Tina Turner, The Chicks: HOT LINKS

SUPREME WORRY: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Liver Cancer Has Returned, But She Will Remain on Supreme Court. “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

#FASCISTTRUMP: Portland protesters say federal officers in unmarked vans are detaining them

IT’S OFFICIAL: Jamaal Bowman unseats veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in New York primary

‘WE’LL SEE HIM IN COURT’: Atlanta mayor questions Georgia gov’s ‘bizarre’ lawsuit over mask mandate

‘I’M GOING TO MISS IT’: Amash Announces He Won’t Be Running For Reelection

SI SE PUEDE: Immigrant Families Camp Outside Jeff Bezos’ House Demanding Billionaire’s Help After Being Denied COVID Relief

‘NATURAL RIGHTS’: Secretary of State Unveils Christian Nationalist Agenda in Commission Report. That announcement was disturbing on its own because Pompeo spoke fondly of the country’s “founding principles of natural law and natural rights.” Natural. That’s a word conservatives have regularly used to block trans people from serving in the military, oppose marriage equality, and prevent women from controlling their own bodies.

IN THE GUTTER: Disapproval of Trump coronavirus response jumps to 60 percent amid surge: Poll

DESPERATION SETS IN: Kellyanne Conway Wants Trump to Do Coronavirus Pressers Again: ‘His Approval Was Higher’ When He Briefed

BAD FOR BUSINESS: J.K. Rowling’s Book Sales Lagging Despite Industry Boom in June. The controversy erupted after Rowling posted a series of tweets on June 6 contending that women can only be identified by their biological sex.

COVIDIOT OF THE DAY: MAGA Cultist Pastor: If Churches Don’t Open Their Doors ASAP, the Communists Win

COVIDIOT OF THE DAY II: DeAnna Lorraine Claims That ‘God Does Not Want Us Wearing Masks’

MODERN-DAY POLL TAX: The Supreme Court Just Stopped 1 Million Floridians From Voting in November

‘BOUT TIME: Hallmark announces plans to debut ‘LGBTQ storylines, characters and actors.’ Last year, Hallmark apologized for removing a Zola commercial that featured a gay couple amid complaints from One Million Moms, a conservative group that is a part of the American Family Association. 

‘BE KIND IS BS’: Buzzfeed: Ellen DeGeneres’ show has been a racist, toxic environment for years

BACKWARD BAJA: California state congress says no to gay marriage

BABY STEPS: Sudan lifts death penalty and flogging for gay sex

’99 PERCENT’ POSITIVE: WWE superstar Tegan Nox comes out as gay and reveals backstage reaction

Life is good ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

QUEEN IN NEED: Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne reveals she’s in hospital with suspected kidney failure

YOU HAD US AT ‘EFRON’: Zac Efron’s Netflix Show Is a Sexy, Grizzled, Delightfully Earnest Mess

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Possessor

TRAILER OF THE DAY II: Chucky

TRAILER OF THE DAY III: Work It

NEW ALBUM OF THE DAY: The Chicks, Gaslighter

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Kygo and Tina Turner

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FIT ‘N’ FURRY FRIDAY: Rafael Andre

