Michael Flynn Makes Pledge to QAnon in July 4 Video: WATCH

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn posted a video to social media over the weekend in which he led a group of people in reciting the oath of office, which was appended with a phrase associated with the conspiracy theorist group QAnon: “where we go one, we go all.”

QAnon, is an alt-right conspiracy theory group that believes in a “deep state” plot against the government to undermine Trump. The phrase “where we go one, we go all” is often shortened to “WWG1WGA” and used as a hashtag by Q followers.

Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell told the Washington Examiner that the phrase had nothing to do with QAnon: “The slogan comes from an engraved bell on JFK’S sailboat — acknowledging the unity of mankind. The oath is obvious — the federal oath in support of our Constitution. He wanted to encourage people to think about being a citizen. Don’t read anything else into it.”