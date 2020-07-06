Defiant Fire Island Partier Who Wished COVID on Others, Apologizes in New Video: WATCH

New Yorker Corey Hannon, who posted a vile video to social media over the weekend in wish he wished COVID on others while partying on Fire Island, is apologizing after the clip went viral. Hannon’s clip was among multiple videos of men partying in the gay resort of Fire Island Pines with nary a mask in sight and little to no social distancing that spread on social media Sunday.

ALSO JUST IN: ‘Distressed’ Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association Lays Down New COVID-19 Rules After Party Videos Go Viral

Hannon had decided he was done with COVID-19 on June 30 according to his earlier Facebook posts, and posted a video to his Instagram story attacking others who had called him out for going to Fire Island to party.

Said Hannon in the clip (below): “You know what, I did have COVID. Everyone knows I had COVID, and you know what I did? I sat in my f**king bedroom and quarantined myself for eight f**king days. And suffered through COVID. And now I’m out celebrating. So go f**k yourselves. I hope all of you get f**king COVID, you nasty nasty trolls.”

Hannon posted an apology video (below) late on Sunday.

Said Hannon: “I’m sure you guys have been waiting for this. … I am sorry for the misinterpretation that I portrayed on my social media. I am sorry for the video that got posted to my story that wished everyone would get COVID. That was a video that was never supposed to be on my story. It was a video that was sent to a mutual friend and it was completely out of purely bad humor between two friends. …. I am terribly sorry that this happened. I would never go out there and righteously infect people. I did what I thought was my part. I apologize that I went out, maybe too early. I can’t make up for the poor choice that I made. I’m a human being. I made a mistake and I am seriously sorry for that.”

Hannon also gave a lengthy explanation of his COVID-19 status timeline and says he assumes he had COVID but hasn’t got his test back.

“I am not a murderer. I’m not a bad person,” said Hannon in the apology.

“This cancel culture we’ve created has got to end,” he added. “The messages I’m getting, the death threats, waking up with reporters outside my house, being followed, being booed off a train last night. It’s not okay. We can’t tell people to go kill themselves. I’m lucky I’m very strong and I have an amazing mother that helps me through all this.”

The Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association (FIPPOA) posted new rules late on Sunday as well, and President Jay Pagano said, “We are distressed by the irresponsible behavior of some residents and visitors.”

In related news, PJ McAteer, the Managing Director of the Fire Island Pines Commercial District, released a statement about the weekend, and said that Hannon “is no longer welcome at any bar or restaurant in Fire Island Pines.”