‘Now Do One for the Weight of 135,000 Dead Americans’: Trump Mocked for Visual Aid Featuring Crane, Trucks

Twitter users mocked President Donald Trump for using a “dumb” visual aid featuring a crane and two pickup trucks as a backdrop for a campaign rally-style speech on deregulation at the White House on Thursday.

Here’s how CBS News’ Mark Knoller described the props: “On South Lawn, WH seeks to make a political point by setting up a crane lifting the weights of regulation from the bed of a ‘red’ truck, while showing the burden of regulations weighing down a ‘blue’ truck.”

On South Lawn, WH seeks to make a political point by setting up a crane lifting the weights of regulation from the bed of a "red" truck, while showing the burden of regulations weighing down a "blue" truck. pic.twitter.com/OoWmRPnWum July 16, 2020

Near the end of the event, Trump said of the visual aid: “I don’t know who thought of this idea, but it’s actually quite simple and quite good.”

Reactions from Twitter below.

Trump 2020: Truck Go Fast https://t.co/JZ4xn1JrxY — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) July 16, 2020

Trump isn't doing anything to stop thousands of Americans dying of coronavirus so he's in the backyard playing with trucks https://t.co/K01WKCi9WG — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 16, 2020

Oooo, neat, our wet-brained president does love his dumb visual aids. https://t.co/G4ZnIsofGX — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) July 16, 2020

usually used for welcoming foreign leaders on state visits and landing Marine One for presidential flights, the space is being used to by the Trump White House for a not at all subtle political stunt https://t.co/CxtOILqvV4 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) July 16, 2020

(Trump earlier in the day, playing with Tonka Trucks in the Oval Office)



"I like Trucks. I want Trucks in the Rose Garden today! Let's say a Red Truck and a Blue Truck. And a Crane! HONK HONK!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 16, 2020

Trump has a crane on the south lawn! Guess he wants to see what something looks like when it’s fully erect! 😂😂 — Jarett (@flopp2024) July 16, 2020

Cool. Now do one for the weight of 135,000 dead Americans. And 30 million unemployed workers. https://t.co/kKPThOG7za — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 16, 2020

Can a constitutional conservative let me know who paid for this? https://t.co/4Xdbjuu0S1 — I am the Real KW Williams (@timheidecker) July 16, 2020

It's like an editorial cartoon come to life, all the way down to the crane being labeled "Trump administration" https://t.co/H4DXOrCND6 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 16, 2020

So the blue truck can haul the gigantic weight, while the red truck needs a huge crane to lift the weight because it's too weak to pull the weight?



Ok… https://t.co/Asr4RpWXm8 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 16, 2020