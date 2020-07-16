Towleroad Gay News

‘Now Do One for the Weight of 135,000 Dead Americans’: Trump Mocked for Visual Aid Featuring Crane, Trucks

Twitter users mocked President Donald Trump for using a “dumb” visual aid featuring a crane and two pickup trucks as a backdrop for a campaign rally-style speech on deregulation at the White House on Thursday.

Here’s how CBS News’ Mark Knoller described the props: “On South Lawn, WH seeks to make a political point by setting up a crane lifting the weights of regulation from the bed of a ‘red’ truck, while showing the burden of regulations weighing down a ‘blue’ truck.”

Near the end of the event, Trump said of the visual aid: “I don’t know who thought of this idea, but it’s actually quite simple and quite good.”

Reactions from Twitter below.

