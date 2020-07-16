Brad Parscale, Michelle Obama, George Floyd Murder, GOP Convention, Lincoln Tunnel, Kanye West, Rush Limbaugh, Megan Thee Stallion, Heather Morris, Joshua Bassett: HOT LINKS

OF COURSE IT HAS: Coronavirus data has already disappeared after Trump administration shifted control from CDC. Since the pandemic began, the CDC regularly published data on availability of hospital beds and intensive care units across the country. But Ryan Panchadsaram, who helps run a data-tracking site called Covid Exit Strategy, said that when he tried to collect the data from the CDC on Tuesday, it had disappeared.
IN TURMOIL: Trump’s campaign team tries to steady operation after messy shakeup. President Donald Trump’s outgoing campaign manager and his successor gathered staffers at the Trump campaign’s Arlington, Va., headquarters Thursday morning for a “pass the torch” ceremony, after Trump abruptly replaced Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien atop his reelection effort Wednesday night.
TALKING THE WALK: Michelle Obama Is Launching a Podcast. The show will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29, and will be made available to free users and premium subscribers worldwide.
I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year, and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones. I can’t wait for you all to listen––the first episode drops July 29! For this first season, I’ll be talking with some of the people most dear to me: my mom, my brother, my friends, colleagues, and many others. In each episode, we’ll discuss the relationships that make us who we are. Sometimes that might be as personal as our relationship with our health and our bodies. Other times, we’ll be talking about the challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through hard times, or the growth we experience when we lean on colleagues and mentors. What I love about these conversations is that they’re issues we’re all dealing with every day––and they can take on new meaning when we’re going through a global pandemic or seeking out long-overdue racial justice in our communities. Mostly, I hope this podcast will help you open up new conversations––and hard conversations––with the people who matter most to you. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another––especially during times like this.
IT GETS WORSE: Bodycam video shows officer pulled gun on George Floyd early on. Body-worn camera footage from former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane showed that George Floyd was given no explanation for why he was being questioned before Lane pointed a gun and swore at him, touched him multiple times and forced him out of his vehicle into the street.
ON SECOND THOUGHT: Republicans scale back convention in Jacksonville due to coronavirus concerns. When Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination on the event’s final day, delegates will be allowed to bring one guest, and alternate delegates will also be allowed to attend. That crowd would be capped at about 6,000 or 7,000 people.
BECAUSE 2020: Water Leaking Into Lincoln Tunnel Unnerves Commuters. The mile-and-a-half-long tunnel is more than 80 years old and accommodates roughly 1.5 million vehicles into New York in an average month.
BECAUSE 2020, PART II: Kanye West Is Officially On The Ballot In Oklahoma
HOPPED UP: Florida Cops Nail Rampaging Kangaroo After Romp in Ft. Lauderdale Streets
HATE CRIME: Taunton couple attacked after hanging gay Pride flag in their front yard
EAT ME FIRST: Rush Limbaugh: Americans should “adapt” to coronavirus, like famous pioneers who “had to turn to cannibalism”
DOO-DA HEAD: Poland’s LGBTQ Population Fears The Worst after President Duda Re-elected. On Sunday, Duda won his narrow re-election victory after running a hateful campaign that hinged on fear mongering about queer people and their supposed “ideology” threatening Catholic Poland.
RAINBOW TSUNAMI: Record number of LGBTQ candidates running for office in US. The LGBTQ Victory Institute’s Out For America report, released Thursday, tallies 843 openly LGBTQ elected officials across all levels of government at present, up from 417 in June 2016. The institute says a record 850 LGBTQ people are running for office this year, including several candidates with strong chances of entering Congress.
ALABAMA: Tommy Tuberville, winner of the GOP Senate runoff, has troubling record on LGBTQ rights. “I am against this transgender, guys turning into women, and winning all these state championships all over the country,” Tuberville said last week.
SAN ANTONIO: Forgoing LGBTQ Issues, Owner of Gay Bar Wins GOP Runoff for U.S. House Seat
AUSTIN: Student sues district for allowing teachers, classmates bully him for supporting Trump. “If a gay, black, brown, Asian, immigrant, or liberal employee of Defendant Austin-ISD was treated the way Plaintiff Jon has been treated, the perpetrators would have been harshly dealt with by Defendant Austin-ISD,” the court documents say.
COVIDIOTS OF THE DAY: These Bros Offered Free Face Masks To California Beachgoers. It Didn’t Go Well
ON THE MEND: Megan Thee Stallion got shot in some kind of incident with Tory Lanez
MOURNING NAYA: Heather Morris Reveals Her Final Interaction With Fellow Glee Star in Heartbreaking Post
We started out as the closest friends and then like all new things, we went through a bit of a rocky phase. However, we stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding. The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f*cking T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice. You sent me over 5 dozen SnapChat videos when you and Josey woke up in the morning and I kick myself that I didn’t save one of them. You always shared recipes and I admired your love for food. We vowed to spend every Easter together, even though Covid stole this last one from us. You are and always will be the strongest and most resilient human being I know, and I vowed to carry that with me as I continue to live my life. You constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a fuck (but still somehow respectful ). Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted. We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures…our relationship meant more than proof. I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart.
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: Joshua Bassett, “Anyone Else”
TRAILER OF THE DAY: The New Mutants
THURSDAY THIRST: Alex Camerlingo