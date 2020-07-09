Trump Labels New York City As ‘Hellhole’ After SCOTUS Rules Manhattan DA Can Get His Tax Returns: WATCH

President Donald Trump on Thursday labeled New York City as a “hellhole,” after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Manhattan district attorney can subpoena his tax returns as part of an investigation into hush money payments.

“From a certain point, I’m satisfied. From another point, I’m not satisfied, because frankly this is a political witch hunt, the likes of which nobody’s ever seen,” Trump said of the court’s decision at the White House. “It’s a pure witch hunt. It’s a hoax, just like the Mueller investigation was a hoax, which I won. This is just another hoax. This is purely political. I win at the federal level, and we won very decisively, and so they sent it in to New York, and you know what’s going on in New York. Everyone’s leaving. It’s turned out to be a hellhole, and they better do something about it. This is a political witch hunt that just continues.”

#BREAKING: President Trump calls NYC a 'hellhole': You know what's going on in New York, everyone's leaving. It's turned out to be a hellhole." pic.twitter.com/YR6UApFBOe July 9, 2020

More from the New York Post: The president also railed against the decision on Twitter, calling the verdict “unfair” to his administration. However, Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow, who argued the case, welcomed the decision and said they would continue fighting the matter in the lower courts. “We are pleased that in the decision issued today the Supreme Court has temporarily blocked both Congress and New York prosecutors from obtaining the president’s financial records,” he wrote in a statement. “We will now proceed to raise additional constitutional and legal issues in the lower courts,” he added.

Earlier Thursday, New York City began painting a “Black Lives Matter” mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower. Trump is a lifelong New York City resident, but he changed his residence to Florida last year.