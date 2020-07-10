Trump: Doctors Were ‘Very Surprised’ That I Passed a Cognitive Test: (WATCH)

After calling in to Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Thursday night, President Donald Trump said doctors were “very surprised” when he recently passed a cognitive test.

Trump on Cognitive Tests: I actually took one.. and I proved I was all there because I aced it… I took it at Walter Reed Medical Center in front of doctors and they were very surprised. They said that’s an unbelievable thing, rarely does anyone do what you just did pic.twitter.com/pwxcjRVL3V — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 10, 2020

“He hasn’t taken any cognitive tests because he couldn’t pass one,” Trump said of his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. “I actually took one very recently when the radical left was saying, ‘Is he all there? Is he all there?’ I proved I was all there because I aced it. I aced the test, and he [Biden] should take the same exact test. A very standard test.

“I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised,” Trump added. “They said, that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did. But he should take that same test.”

The Washington Post reports: It’s unclear exactly what cognitive test Trump was referring to in the interview. The most recent publicly disclosed cognitive test Trump took at Walter Reed was in January 2018, when the White House’s top physician said he got a perfect score. The exam Trump took then was the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is designed to detect mild cognitive issues, largely in older people. The 10-minute exam asks patients to identify farm animals in pictures, draw a clock, and perform basic word-recall exercises. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment clarifying whether Trump has taken another test more recently. Along with jabs at Biden, Trump’s latest Hannity interview also covered the Sun Belt coronavirus hotspot, Trump’s willingness to wear a mask on an upcoming public appearance, and the Black Lives Matter street mural in New York that Mayor Bill de Blasio helped paint, which Trump derided.

Watch the full interview and check out a few reactions below.

Even if it were true, "the doctors were *very* surprised I passed a cognitive test" is not really the slam dunk the president thinks it is. https://t.co/7hk0LAFxcZ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) July 10, 2020

I watched this interview tonight live and was shocked that President Trump revealed that he had recently taken a cognitive test at Walter Reed. Wow. We obviously need to know more about that visit. https://t.co/rWvdAItgZ8 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 10, 2020

A stroke-like incident (see secret trip to Walter Reed) would require a cognitive test, no?

And a doc may be very happy to see a patient able to successfully identify a farm animal, count to 20, or tell a circle from a square.

Amazed, even, when the patient was a known idiot. — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) July 10, 2020

Trump is now claiming that he "recently" went to Walter Reed and took a cognitive exam that he did so well on, doctors were "surprised."



Trump wasn't recently at Walter Reed.



It's not a good thing when doctors are surprised you passed a cognitive test.https://t.co/IvpLxGfBKb — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 10, 2020