‘Lincoln Project’ Warns ‘This is How it Starts’ in Terrifying New Ad Highlight Trump’s Feds Snatching Protesters Off Streets in Unmarked Van: WATCH

The The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump group led by Kellyanne Conway’s husband George, and other disillusioned Republicans, has released a terrifying new ad in response to recent actions by the Trump administration in Portland, Oregon, where, “without warning or a warrant, heavily armed paramilitary units shoved their targets into unmarked vans and race away, fire on protesters with gas, flash grenades, and rubber bullets.”

Buzzfeed News reports: “Videos and witness accounts detail how armed officers outfitted in camouflage and lacking identifying information on their uniforms are snatching people off the street. One viral video shared on July 15 shows two men in fatigues exiting an unmarked van, grabbing a person by their arms, and escorting them to a vehicle. The officers remained silent as bystanders asked who they were and what they were doing.”

Militarized Federal Agents from a patchwork of outside agencies have begun policing Portland (in rented minivans vans) without the explicit approval of the mayor, the state, or local municipalities. This is what that looks like in practice: pic.twitter.com/losap4SsgI July 15, 2020

Buzzfeed adds: “The identity of the person detained in that video is unknown, but Portland resident Mark Pettibone told Oregon Public Broadcasting he was detained on July 15 by a group of federal officers. He said they grabbed him off the street for no reason, placed him in an unmarked van, and used his hat to cover his eyes while he was transported to a federal courthouse.”

I told Acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets. His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes. He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm’s way. July 16, 2020

I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 14, 2020