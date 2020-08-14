Towleroad Gay News

Barack Obama, USPS, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Susan Collins, Barney Frank, Mondaire Jones, 'Femboys,' Dolly Parton, Cardi B, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys: HOT LINKS

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Obama: Trump trying to ‘actively kneecap’ Postal Service to affect 2020 election. “What we’ve never seen before is a president say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the Postal Service to encourage voting, and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.’ That’s sort of unheard of, right?” Obama said. 

HYPOCRITE IN CHIEF: Trump and first lady request mail-in ballots despite attacks

C–K BLOCKER: Mike Pence Says He’ll Keep Kamala Harris From Meddling With America’s Meat

WHATEVER, KAREN: Susan Collins Expresses ‘Concerns’ Over Delays In Mail Delivery

BUNKER BOY: Secret Service sought tactical aircraft to protect White House amid Floyd demonstrations

‘ALL THE WHAT?’: ‘Do you regret all your lying?’ White House reporter’s question startles Trump

WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED?: Thousands of students, staff sent home nationwide as COVID gnarls school reopenings

‘READY TO LEAD’: Biden ad calls for national mask mandate, saying Trump is ‘failing to act’

‘I NEVER IMAGINED’: Mondaire Jones On Prospect Of Being 1st Openly Gay Black Member Of Congress

BARNEY FRANK: Gay president 20 years off, says former U.S. congressman

GENDER BENDERS: Introducing ‘Femboys’, the Most Wholesome Trend On TikTok

@thatsusboi

happy ##femboyfriday 🙂 ##foryou ##alt ##fashion ##femboy ##ootd

♬ Cochise ㅤ Hatchback – danielmoment

VICTORY INSTITUTE: The Search Is on for the First LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice, Thanks to These Presidential Pioneers

‘END OF THE RAINBOW’: Shanghai Pride shuts down amid shrinking space for China’s LGBTQ community

JERRY PREVO: ‘Old school’ homophobe replaces Falwell at Liberty University

SOFT PORN: Cardi B Has Joined OnlyFans

TAKING A BREAK: Miley Cyrus Confirms Split With Cody Simpson & Reveals Why They Broke Up

‘OUR LITTLE WHITE ASSES’: Dolly Parton removed the ‘Dixie’ from Dollywood & says ‘of course Black lives matter’

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Legends Never Die,” Orville Peck, Shania Twain

NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: “So Done,” Alicia Keys and Khalid

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Mapleworth Murders

TRAILER OF THE DAY II: Bad Hair

FRIDAY FUR: Jamie Carl

View this post on Instagram

Hutchy boy 🥰

A post shared by Jamie Carl (@jamiecarl6) on

