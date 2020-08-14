Barack Obama, USPS, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Susan Collins, Barney Frank, Mondaire Jones, ‘Femboys,’ Dolly Parton, Cardi B, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys: HOT LINKS

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Obama: Trump trying to ‘actively kneecap’ Postal Service to affect 2020 election. “What we’ve never seen before is a president say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the Postal Service to encourage voting, and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.’ That’s sort of unheard of, right?” Obama said.
HYPOCRITE IN CHIEF: Trump and first lady request mail-in ballots despite attacks
C–K BLOCKER: Mike Pence Says He’ll Keep Kamala Harris From Meddling With America’s Meat
WHATEVER, KAREN: Susan Collins Expresses ‘Concerns’ Over Delays In Mail Delivery
BUNKER BOY: Secret Service sought tactical aircraft to protect White House amid Floyd demonstrations
‘ALL THE WHAT?’: ‘Do you regret all your lying?’ White House reporter’s question startles Trump
WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED?: Thousands of students, staff sent home nationwide as COVID gnarls school reopenings
‘READY TO LEAD’: Biden ad calls for national mask mandate, saying Trump is ‘failing to act’
‘I NEVER IMAGINED’: Mondaire Jones On Prospect Of Being 1st Openly Gay Black Member Of Congress
BARNEY FRANK: Gay president 20 years off, says former U.S. congressman
GENDER BENDERS: Introducing ‘Femboys’, the Most Wholesome Trend On TikTok
@thatsusboi
happy ##femboyfriday 🙂 ##foryou ##alt ##fashion ##femboy ##ootd
VICTORY INSTITUTE: The Search Is on for the First LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice, Thanks to These Presidential Pioneers
‘END OF THE RAINBOW’: Shanghai Pride shuts down amid shrinking space for China’s LGBTQ community
JERRY PREVO: ‘Old school’ homophobe replaces Falwell at Liberty University
SOFT PORN: Cardi B Has Joined OnlyFans
TAKING A BREAK: Miley Cyrus Confirms Split With Cody Simpson & Reveals Why They Broke Up
‘OUR LITTLE WHITE ASSES’: Dolly Parton removed the ‘Dixie’ from Dollywood & says ‘of course Black lives matter’

“I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black lives matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!” –@dollyparton on supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests. Read the full #DollyParton cover story at the link in bio. 📸: @millermobley
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Legends Never Die,” Orville Peck, Shania Twain
NEW VIDEO OF THE DAY II: “So Done,” Alicia Keys and Khalid
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Mapleworth Murders
TRAILER OF THE DAY II: Bad Hair
FRIDAY FUR: Jamie Carl