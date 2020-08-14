Barack Obama, USPS, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, Susan Collins, Barney Frank, Mondaire Jones, ‘Femboys,’ Dolly Parton, Cardi B, Orville Peck, Shania Twain, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys: HOT LINKS

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Obama: Trump trying to ‘actively kneecap’ Postal Service to affect 2020 election. “What we’ve never seen before is a president say, ‘I’m going to try to actively kneecap the Postal Service to encourage voting, and I will be explicit about the reason I’m doing it.’ That’s sort of unheard of, right?” Obama said.

1) Prime time hearings, now.

2) Subpoenas to Trump WH and camp officials. This is a RICO case

3) Visit local post offices with cameras – show people what is happening.

4) Events with those getting Rx late

5) Involve governors

5) No rest, no vacation. Go to war for our country. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 14, 2020

HYPOCRITE IN CHIEF: Trump and first lady request mail-in ballots despite attacks

C–K BLOCKER: Mike Pence Says He’ll Keep Kamala Harris From Meddling With America’s Meat

VP Mike Pence: "Sen. Kamala Harris said she would change the dietary guidelines of this country to reduce the amount of red meat that Americans can eat."



Crowd boos.



VP: "Well I've got some red meat for you: We're not going to let Joe Biden & Kamala Harris cut America's meat!" pic.twitter.com/TPqcy92rdw August 13, 2020

It's about time Mike Pence professed his love for meat. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) August 14, 2020

WHATEVER, KAREN: Susan Collins Expresses ‘Concerns’ Over Delays In Mail Delivery

81 more days before Susan Collins' mildly concerned ass gets kicked to the curb by Maine voters.



And I'm not concerned one bit, are you? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 14, 2020

BUNKER BOY: Secret Service sought tactical aircraft to protect White House amid Floyd demonstrations

‘ALL THE WHAT?’: ‘Do you regret all your lying?’ White House reporter’s question startles Trump

WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED?: Thousands of students, staff sent home nationwide as COVID gnarls school reopenings

‘READY TO LEAD’: Biden ad calls for national mask mandate, saying Trump is ‘failing to act’

‘I NEVER IMAGINED’: Mondaire Jones On Prospect Of Being 1st Openly Gay Black Member Of Congress

BARNEY FRANK: Gay president 20 years off, says former U.S. congressman

GENDER BENDERS: Introducing ‘Femboys’, the Most Wholesome Trend On TikTok

VICTORY INSTITUTE: The Search Is on for the First LGBTQ Supreme Court Justice, Thanks to These Presidential Pioneers

‘END OF THE RAINBOW’: Shanghai Pride shuts down amid shrinking space for China’s LGBTQ community

JERRY PREVO: ‘Old school’ homophobe replaces Falwell at Liberty University

SOFT PORN: Cardi B Has Joined OnlyFans

TAKING A BREAK: Miley Cyrus Confirms Split With Cody Simpson & Reveals Why They Broke Up

‘OUR LITTLE WHITE ASSES’: Dolly Parton removed the ‘Dixie’ from Dollywood & says ‘of course Black lives matter’

