Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Parade in Trump ‘White Power’ Stronghold of The Villages, Florida (WATCH)

Supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden staged a golf-cart rally Friday in The Villages, Florida — a massive retirement community considered a stronghold for President Donald Trump. The Villages made headlines back in June when Trump retweeted a video showing a resident who supports him yelling “white power” — before deleting his post.

A golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden has just gotten underway here in The Villages. pic.twitter.com/wF7sJZpGv6 — Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) August 21, 2020

The New York Post reports: Fox News reporter Robert Sherman reported that more than 300 golf carts took part in a parade that snaked through the 132,000-person senior citizen community northwest of Orlando. It’s a significant show of support for Biden in the swing state amid the coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately kills older people. The county that includes The Villages went for President Trump in 2016 and is an essential vote bank for Republicans to balance Democratic urban areas. Trump advisers were alarmed this year with some polls showing that typically Republican-leaning elderly voters could go for Biden.

Sherman’s video blew up Twitter, where “The Villages” began trending on Friday afternoon:

More photos from today’s golf cart rally in support of @JoeBiden here in The Villages. Even with 300+ carts in attendance, one Trump supporter told me that @realDonaldTrump’s base here in The Villages is “still strong” and says everyone in his complex is voting for Trump. https://t.co/ih0ZK3vCuL pic.twitter.com/8aRlRZp6d2 August 21, 2020

One notable difference between the Villages golf cart rally for Biden and its previous golf cart rally for Trump is that no one in Biden's rally is yelling "white power" https://t.co/8lnSxlVVOB — Lis Power (@LisPower1) August 21, 2020

When The Villages starts supporting Biden, Trump is in big trouble. https://t.co/a0CeK40Re6 — JP (@femgalaw) August 21, 2020

A golf cart rally for Biden in The Villages is the equivalent of a boat parade for Trump along the Charles River in Cambridge https://t.co/9OrKPXp2pE — John Hagner (@JHagner) August 21, 2020

When I worked at @TheVillagesDS we were not allowed to cover Obama’s 2008 victory party, which was just under our second floor newsroom



Democrats didn’t come out of hiding when I lived there



The Villages remains ruby red, but it’s definitely changed a bit in recent years https://t.co/7YICeohL4T — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) August 21, 2020

My grandparents and extended family all live in The Villages and they are hardcore red hat wearing DAR Republicans- this golfcart parade is a veritable sea change in ousting Trump.



pic.twitter.com/InRmGofDX4 — 🖤[email protected]➐ 🔥🌱🦺 (@Zinnsgh0st) August 21, 2020

These retirees at The Villages mad about not being able to see their grandbabies in person. You can lie to them about a lot of things but not that reality. https://t.co/WZbVVxQPZx — Pragmatic Obots (@PragmaticObot) August 21, 2020

Unless you live in Florida, you don’t realize how bizarre this is. The Villages is conservative and these old people love to fuck. It has one of the highest STD rates in America. Now they are for Biden but still love to fuck. https://t.co/ElQQgyo3G9 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 21, 2020

The Revolution is Happening at The Villages. https://t.co/J3YL3Lmwxt — Catholic Democrats (@CatholicDems) August 21, 2020

The Villages will spark our next civil war. https://t.co/t1Cdhgc00R — YesThatShoe (@the_shoe_yes) August 21, 2020

A BIDEN golf cart parade at – wait for it – THE VILLAGES!!! Have they FINALLY realized Trump will defund our Social Security & Medicare?! Also, this was posted by a FOX NEWS reporter. Let the #BlueWave roll!#TheVillages#Biden #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/RxoXFp8xN4 — Sharona (@Really_Sharon) August 21, 2020