Biden Supporters Stage Golf-Cart Parade in Trump ‘White Power’ Stronghold of The Villages, Florida (WATCH)

Supporters of Democratic nominee Joe Biden staged a golf-cart rally Friday in The Villages, Florida — a massive retirement community considered a stronghold for President Donald Trump. The Villages made headlines back in June when Trump retweeted a video showing a resident who supports him yelling “white power” — before deleting his post.
The New York Post reports: Fox News reporter Robert Sherman reported that more than 300 golf carts took part in a parade that snaked through the 132,000-person senior citizen community northwest of Orlando. It’s a significant show of support for Biden in the swing state amid the coronavirus pandemic, which disproportionately kills older people. The county that includes The Villages went for President Trump in 2016 and is an essential vote bank for Republicans to balance Democratic urban areas. Trump advisers were alarmed this year with some polls showing that typically Republican-leaning elderly voters could go for Biden.
Sherman’s video blew up Twitter, where “The Villages” began trending on Friday afternoon: