Brayden Harrington, USPS Hearing, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, QAnon, Lincoln Project, Tulsi Gabbard, Chi Chi DeVayne, Randy Rainbow, Troye Sivan, Ellen DeGeneres: HOT LINKS

BRAYDEN HARRINGTON: This Brave, 13-Year-Old Boy Overcame His Stutter Thanks to Joe Biden – Watch His Moving DNC Speech!
SOUNDING GUILTY: Steve Bannon calls arrest and fraud charges a ‘political hit job.’ “This was to stop and intimidate people who want to talk about the wall. This is to stop and intimidate people who have the president’s back on building the wall,” Bannon said.
DAMAGE CONTROL: After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’
FURTHER READING: Inside the Completely Nutso Universe of QAnon
EVEN MORE QANON: Texas QAnon Supporter Used Car to Attack Strangers She Believed Were ‘Pedophiles’
MAIL FRAUD: ‘They’re not needed, sir’: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says USPS won’t replace removed mail-sorting machines
SEN. ROSEN: Did you analyze how changes to USPS service would impact seniors?— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2020
DeJOY: *shakes head negatively*
R: Did you do an analysis about how veterans would be impacted?
DeJOY: The only change I made was that the trucks to leave on time pic.twitter.com/tUmCVc4T0a
GIRL, BYE: Tulsi Gabbard Seems Surprised She Was Not Invited To DNC After Years Of Critical Fox News Appearances
PRIORITIES: DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Decide Whether Trump Can Legally Block Twitter Followers
HEARING VOICES: Trump: I Spoke to God About the Economy and He Trusts Me To Rebuild It
WTFF: Donald Trump really & truly wanted to sell ‘dirty, poor’ Puerto Rico & buy Greenland
SUPER-SPREADER: Covid cases are linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but the full impact may never be known
‘I’M A GAY JEW’: Comedian Randy Rainbow Apologizes for Past Racist and Transphobic Tweets. “There is not a racist or intolerant bone in my body.”
HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD ATTACK: Los Angeles police arrest two men, seek another in attack against three transgender women
‘I FAILED YOU’: Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Issues Apology Letter For Gay Slur, But Suspended From Reds And NFL Games
GTFO: Trump retweets video praising him as ‘most pro-gay president’ in history
‘WE FELT TARGETED’: Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a village of Waukesha home. “I’m getting harassing messages from some Trump supporters saying that I’m making this all up just to make them look bad.
LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY: “Goodyear”
RIP: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34 following hospitalization for pneumonia
HMM: Ellen DeGeneres Is Now Showering Her Staff With A Bunch Of Workplace Perks
NEW EP OF THE DAY: Troye Sivan, In a Dream
NEW LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching,” Iggy Azalea and Tinashe
NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Save the Day,” Mariah Carey with Lauryn Hill
TRAILER OF THE DAY: Love, Guaranteed
ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines
FIT AND FURRY FRIDAY: Chris Chilton
View this post on Instagram
“So here we are stuck in hell Same old game we know it well I don’t mind… anyway Spark it up and numb me on and off again Oh what the hell I don’t mind… anyway” – @dynamitehackband #lyrics #hell #stuckinhell #tuesday #tuesdayvibes #life #lifesuckssometimes #thong #hairymale #hairymen