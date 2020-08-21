Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Brayden Harrington, USPS Hearing, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, QAnon, Lincoln Project, Tulsi Gabbard, Chi Chi DeVayne, Randy Rainbow, Troye Sivan, Ellen DeGeneres: HOT LINKS

by Leave a Comment

BRAYDEN HARRINGTON: This Brave, 13-Year-Old Boy Overcame His Stutter Thanks to Joe Biden – Watch His Moving DNC Speech!

SOUNDING GUILTY: Steve Bannon calls arrest and fraud charges a ‘political hit job.’ “This was to stop and intimidate people who want to talk about the ​wall. This is to stop and intimidate people who have the president’s back on building the wall,” Bannon said​.

DAMAGE CONTROL: After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

FURTHER READING: Inside the Completely Nutso Universe of QAnon

EVEN MORE QANON: Texas QAnon Supporter Used Car to Attack Strangers She Believed Were ‘Pedophiles’

MAIL FRAUD: ‘They’re not needed, sir’: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says USPS won’t replace removed mail-sorting machines

GIRL, BYE: Tulsi Gabbard Seems Surprised She Was Not Invited To DNC After Years Of Critical Fox News Appearances

PRIORITIES: DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Decide Whether Trump Can Legally Block Twitter Followers

HEARING VOICES: Trump: I Spoke to God About the Economy and He Trusts Me To Rebuild It

WTFF: Donald Trump really & truly wanted to sell ‘dirty, poor’ Puerto Rico & buy Greenland

SUPER-SPREADER: Covid cases are linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but the full impact may never be known

‘I’M A GAY JEW’: Comedian Randy Rainbow Apologizes for Past Racist and Transphobic Tweets. “There is not a racist or intolerant bone in my body.”

HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD ATTACK: Los Angeles police arrest two men, seek another in attack against three transgender women

‘I FAILED YOU’: Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Issues Apology Letter For Gay Slur, But Suspended From Reds And NFL Games

GTFO: Trump retweets video praising him as ‘most pro-gay president’ in history

‘WE FELT TARGETED’: Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a village of Waukesha home. “I’m getting harassing messages from some Trump supporters saying that I’m making this all up just to make them look bad.

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY: “Goodyear”

RIP: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34 following hospitalization for pneumonia

HMM: Ellen DeGeneres Is Now Showering Her Staff With A Bunch Of Workplace Perks

NEW EP OF THE DAY: Troye Sivan, In a Dream

NEW LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching,” Iggy Azalea and Tinashe

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Save the Day,” Mariah Carey with Lauryn Hill

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Love, Guaranteed

ON THE RAG: A weekly look at what’s making news in the gay magazines

FIT AND FURRY FRIDAY: Chris Chilton

Recent Posts