Brayden Harrington, USPS Hearing, Steve Bannon, Mike Pence, QAnon, Lincoln Project, Tulsi Gabbard, Chi Chi DeVayne, Randy Rainbow, Troye Sivan, Ellen DeGeneres: HOT LINKS

BRAYDEN HARRINGTON: This Brave, 13-Year-Old Boy Overcame His Stutter Thanks to Joe Biden – Watch His Moving DNC Speech!

SOUNDING GUILTY: Steve Bannon calls arrest and fraud charges a ‘political hit job.’ “This was to stop and intimidate people who want to talk about the ​wall. This is to stop and intimidate people who have the president’s back on building the wall,” Bannon said​.

Steve Bannon responds to being arrested yesterday by the corrupt prosecutors of the SDNY.



He echoed what I said immediately following news of his arrest.



This was a political hit job; to shut him up because he's too effective in his criticisms of the Chinese Communist Party. pic.twitter.com/FkNbDX0Vlm August 21, 2020

DAMAGE CONTROL: After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

After being pressed on CBS to denounce it, VP Pence says of QAnon, "I don't know anything about that conspiracy theory. I don't know anything about QAnon. And I dismiss it out of hand." pic.twitter.com/K8ygi2QA9l August 21, 2020

FURTHER READING: Inside the Completely Nutso Universe of QAnon

EVEN MORE QANON: Texas QAnon Supporter Used Car to Attack Strangers She Believed Were ‘Pedophiles’

MAIL FRAUD: ‘They’re not needed, sir’: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says USPS won’t replace removed mail-sorting machines

SEN. ROSEN: Did you analyze how changes to USPS service would impact seniors?



DeJOY: *shakes head negatively*



R: Did you do an analysis about how veterans would be impacted?



DeJOY: The only change I made was that the trucks to leave on time pic.twitter.com/tUmCVc4T0a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2020

GIRL, BYE: Tulsi Gabbard Seems Surprised She Was Not Invited To DNC After Years Of Critical Fox News Appearances

RNC is next week, sis — Erik Larson (he/him) (@eriklarsonsays) August 21, 2020

PRIORITIES: DOJ Asks Supreme Court to Decide Whether Trump Can Legally Block Twitter Followers

HEARING VOICES: Trump: I Spoke to God About the Economy and He Trusts Me To Rebuild It

WTFF: Donald Trump really & truly wanted to sell ‘dirty, poor’ Puerto Rico & buy Greenland

SUPER-SPREADER: Covid cases are linked to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but the full impact may never be known

‘I’M A GAY JEW’: Comedian Randy Rainbow Apologizes for Past Racist and Transphobic Tweets. “There is not a racist or intolerant bone in my body.”

HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD ATTACK: Los Angeles police arrest two men, seek another in attack against three transgender women

‘I FAILED YOU’: Cincinnati Reds Announcer Thom Brennaman Issues Apology Letter For Gay Slur, But Suspended From Reds And NFL Games

GTFO: Trump retweets video praising him as ‘most pro-gay president’ in history

‘WE FELT TARGETED’: Vandals burned a Joe Biden sign and gay pride and American flags at a village of Waukesha home. “I’m getting harassing messages from some Trump supporters saying that I’m making this all up just to make them look bad.

LINCOLN PROJECT AD OF THE DAY: “Goodyear”

RIP: ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ star Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34 following hospitalization for pneumonia

Rest in Power Chi Chi Devayne – thank you for your heart, your joy, and your incredible passion for drag – 💔 pic.twitter.com/rnAhrQQFHN — Marti Gould Cummings (@MartiGCummings) August 20, 2020

HMM: Ellen DeGeneres Is Now Showering Her Staff With A Bunch Of Workplace Perks

NEW EP OF THE DAY: Troye Sivan, In a Dream

NEW LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY: “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching,” Iggy Azalea and Tinashe

NEW SONG OF THE DAY: “Save the Day,” Mariah Carey with Lauryn Hill

TRAILER OF THE DAY: Love, Guaranteed

