Pence Chief-of-Staff Marc Short Says ‘I Don’t Think We Care’ About ‘Absurd and Silly’ NBA Protests, Blames Trump-Stoked Violence on ‘Democrat-Run Cities’ — WATCH

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short appeared on CNN’s New Day this morning and made several astonishing statements.

Said Short of the Milwaukee Bucks refusal to play in protest of racial injustice and the shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake on Wednesday night: “It’s absurd and silly… If they want to protest, I don’t think we care. If they want to say, ‘we’re not going to play more games,’ I don’t think that’s a position that you’re going to see us speak out on one way or the other.”

Short also tried to blame unrest in U.S. cities on Joe Biden and Democratic mayors, and not the Trump administration, which has stoked it for four years by supporting white supremacists and inciting racial hatred.