Netflix Stars Tommy Dorfman and Jacob Elordi Share Kiss, Cuddle, and Heart Emojis for Instagram, Grabbing Fans’ Attention

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman and The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi got fans’ attention in an intimate slideshow on Instagram punctuated with heart emojis. Fans aren’t sure what it all means but they’re down with it.

Page Six Reports: “The 28-year-old actor captioned the sweet photo of Elordi, 23, giving him a kiss on the cheek with a heart emoji. The pair also share a hug in a separate photo featured on the slideshow. While some fans speculated whether Dorfman and Elordi were romantically involved, one shut that rumor down saying, ‘People asking if jacobs gay and they’re dating 🤦🏿‍♀️ y’all Tommy has a whole husband let bros be bros and friend kiss in peace.’ The comment received more than 2,800 likes.”

Capital FM writes: “Fans and celebs alike rushed to comment on the BFF PDA snap, with YouTuber James Charles commenting, ‘omg what’, and another user summing up everyone’s thoughts very well, writing, ‘This is the content the ppl need in 2020.’ For anyone who thought this kiss could mean the celebrity duo are something more than pals, Tommy is married to The Yearbook actor, Peter Zurkuhlen, with the pair having tied the knot in 2016, often posting about each other on Instagram and reminding us how single we are.”